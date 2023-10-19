Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

AIT dissatisfied with Taiwan hype over US 'poison pork'

'We sometimes receive protests from the AIT questioning why Taiwan is doing this': Health minister

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/19 12:47
Protest against imported American pork on Nov. 22, 2020. 

Protest against imported American pork on Nov. 22, 2020.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) on Thursday (Oct. 19) said that the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) has expressed its dissatisfaction at the way American pork has been sensationalized in Taiwan as "ractopamine pork" and "poisoned pork."

Before attending a meeting of the Legislative Yuan's Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee on Thursday, Hsueh was asked by a member of the media whether the hype over legally imported American pork as "ractopamine pork" or "poisoned pork" has caused trade tensions with the U.S, reported CNA. Hsueh said that it is indeed possible that the negative hype over U.S. pork has led to trade obstacles with the U.S. "because we sometimes receive protests from the AIT questioning why Taiwan is doing this."

When asked whether the AIT used strong words, Hsueh said that it "expressed dissatisfaction."

Hsueh said that Taiwan has been importing pork from the U.S. for a long time and businesses are not willing to import pork that contains ractopamine. Therefore, Hseuh concluded that U.S. pork is safe for consumption.

If there is false labeling of the origin of the American pork, the government will investigate and punish those responsible, said Hsueh. However, he expressed his hope that the public would not label U.S. pork as unsafe, as this could lead to discrimination in international trade.
American pork
US pork
imported US pork
ractopamine
ractopamine pork

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan steps up inspections of all pork imports
Taiwan steps up inspections of all pork imports
2023/10/07 19:54
US rises to No. 3 as source for Taiwan pork imports
US rises to No. 3 as source for Taiwan pork imports
2023/10/05 15:51
Consumer Foundation criticizes Taiwan's policy on North American pork, beef imports
Consumer Foundation criticizes Taiwan's policy on North American pork, beef imports
2023/06/16 20:22
Taiwanese support for Fukushima food imports up more than 10%: Survey
Taiwanese support for Fukushima food imports up more than 10%: Survey
2022/01/25 12:13
Taiwan's trade chief says no timetable for talks with Japan on Fukushima food ban
Taiwan's trade chief says no timetable for talks with Japan on Fukushima food ban
2021/12/21 17:48