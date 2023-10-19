Taiwan senior dies after wrong-way highway collision in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An 83-year-old man died after a highway collision in Tainan on Wednesday (Oct. 18).

A man surnamed Chang (張) reportedly entered National Freeway No. 3 on a motorcycle and traveled in the wrong direction on the northbound lane, CNA said. He collided with an SUV on the inner lane at the Baihe section and became trapped underneath it.

The Tainan City Fire Department received a report at 5:39 p.m., informing them of a motorcycle and SUV accident, and they dispatched four vehicles and eight firefighters. Despite efforts to rescue Chang, responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The SUV that Chang collided with was driven by a man surnamed Cheng (鄭). Cheng had a blood alcohol level of 0, and a blood alcohol test will be conducted for Chang.