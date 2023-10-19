China sends 10 military aircraft, 4 naval ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18) and 6 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 19).

The defense ministry said that 10 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the detected aircraft, one crossed the median line and both entered the southwest sector of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included one BZK-005 Reconnaissance (RECCE) drone and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft. The BZK-005 drone crossed the southwest end of the median line and entered the southwest section of the ADIZ, while the Y-8 ASW flew off the southwest tip of the median line and entered the southwest ADIZ.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Map of flight paths of PLAAF aircraft between Oct. 18 and 19. (MND image)