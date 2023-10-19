KMT's Eric Chu meets with American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) held talks with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger on Tuesday (Oct. 17) on cross-strait relations, Taiwan's democracy, and the upcoming presidential election.

Chu thanked AIT for welcoming KMT presidential candidate Hou You-ih (侯友宜) during his visit to the U.S. in September. He said the KMT would join forces with any potential allies and adhere to the spirit of democracy and freedom to garner the support of the Taiwanese, according to a KMT press release.

With regard to national security, the KMT has long advocated for a "2D" strategy, which emphasizes the strengthening of national defense while maintaining cross-strait dialogue, Chu said. This strategy is consistent with Hou’s "3D" strategy of deterrence, dialogue, and risk reduction, which is considered the most effective approach to uphold regional peace, reassure international allies, maintain social stability in Taiwan, and enhance cross-strait security, he added.

The KMT is highly attentive to changes in the world and looks forward to more cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. in promoting regional stability in East Asia, Chu said.

Hou believes Taiwan can play a more active role in the U.S.’ friendshoring efforts by enhancing its crisis response capabilities and avoiding excessive reliance on the Chinese market. He is also pushing for more stabilized cross-strait relations to ensure international companies can confidently invest and participate in regional trade organizations.

Rosenberger arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 15 for a five-day trip to hold talks with high-level Taiwan government officials regarding Taiwan-U.S. relations, regional security, and economic and trade investments. During Rosenberger’s last visit to Taiwan in June, she met with all three 2024 presidential candidates and stressed， "The United States will not take sides in Taiwan's general election, and also opposes interference by external forces."