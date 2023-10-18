Ukraine updates: Kyiv says Russian attacks kill 3 civilians

Ukrainian regional officials said on Wednesday that Russian strikes had killed three people in the center and southeast of the country.

Six missile strikes on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Wednesday killed two people, regional Govenor Yuriy Malashko said.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak said that a Russian strike damaged six residential buildings and killed one person in the Dnipro district.

Meanwhile, British intelligence said that Russia's ground forces were intensifying attacks, likely in an effort to push past the eastern frontline and create a buffer around Luhansk.

Here's a look at the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine for Wednesday, October 18:

Putin says US-supplied ATACMS missiles won't help Ukraine despite major strike

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the delivery of the US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine, calling it an "additional threat" in the conflict.

"Firstly, this of course causes harm and creates an additional threat. Secondly, we will of course be able to repel these attacks. War is war," Putin said on Wednesday.

"But most importantly, it fundamentally lacks the capacity to change the situation on the line of contact at all ... This is another mistake by the United States."

Ukraine had repeatedly asked the US administration for the ATACMS in order to disrupt Russian supply lines and bases in Russian-occupied territory that were beyond the range of shorter-range missiles.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian army used the ATACMS in an attack that reportedly destroyed nine Russian helicopters as well as ammunition, an air defense system and other assets at two airfields in Russia-occupied regions. It was one of the most damaging attacks on Russia's air assets since the begining of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Putin said that Washington was wading deeper into the conflict by supplying Ukraine with the ATACMS.

"A mistake of a larger scale, as yet invisible but still of great importance, is that the United States is becoming more and more personally drawn into this conflict," he said.

"And let no one say that they have nothing to do with this. We believe they do."

Ukraine's Avdiivka braces for Russian assault

Russian forces are likely to escelate their assault on the front line town of Avdiivka, a local Ukrainian official said on Wednesday.

Russia claimed to have improved its position around Avdiivka in recent days. It now controls territor to the north, south and east of the town, which lies just north of Donetsk.

"I can say for sure that this is the largest offensive that has ever taken place in Avdiivka since the war began in 2014," said the head of the town's administration, Vitaliy Barabash.

"Most likely, in the next few days we expect this escalation to continue."

Russian foreign minister arrives in North Korea

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to meet with his North Korean counterpart.

It comes after Kim Jong Un made a rare overseas visit to Russia's Far East last month.

The United States believes that Russia is seeking access to North Korea's vast ammunition stockpiles to for its invasion of Ukraine. In return, North Korea is seeking access to Russian advanced technologies for its nuclear weapons program.

Russia strengthens Ukraine border ahead of F-16 deliveries — Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Russia is reinforcing western border, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

The minister said that this was being done in anticipation of US-made F-16 fighter aircraft being supplied to Ukraine in 2024.

Ukrainian pilots began F-16 training in August.

Likely Russian offensive on 'multiple axes' — UK intelligence

The British Ministry of Defence says in its daily intelligence update that there have been increased Russian attacks along the eastern frontline in Ukraine.

"There has been a significant increase in Russian offensive activity on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis in the last two weeks," the ministry said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It is highly likely that this activity is part of an ongoing Russian offensive being conducted on multiple axes in eastern Ukraine," it said, adding that Russian forces likely aimed to create a "buffer zone" around the eastern Luhansk region.

Luhansk is one of the two regions that make up eastern Ukraine's Donbas. It is largely held by Russian and Moscow-backed separatist forces.

The British intelligence update said that it was "highly unlikely" Russian forces would achieve a "major operational breakthrough," as "Ukrainian forces retain a significant defensive presence [in eastern Ukraine]."

Russian strikes kill 5 in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson — regional authorities

Russian missile strikes on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia have killed two people, according to local authorities.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Yuriy Malashko said that Russia launched six missile attacks on the region's capital early on Wednesday. Three people were injured in the strikes, he said.

Emergency services said that the attack destroyed three stories of a residential building.

The governor of Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, said that a Russian strike had killed one civilian and injured three in the Dnipro district.

He said that six private houses were damaged.

The governor of the southern Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that two people were killed in an overnight attack.

Officials in the northeastern city of Kharkiv said that the local power grid was damaged in a Russian air strike and warned of potential outages.

