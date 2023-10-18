Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lands in North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Wednesday as the two countries forge closer defense ties.

Lavrov, who last visited the isolated country in 2018, met with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui, in Pyongyang.

"We highly value your principled, unambiguous support for Russia's actions in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine," Lavrov was quoted as saying.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Lavrov's two-day visit could also lay the groundwork for a future trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov also briefe the North Koreans on Putin's recent China visit, according to Russian media.

Why are Russia and North Korea becoming closer?

Lavrov's visit to Pyongyang comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare visit to Russia's Far East in September to meet with Putin.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen defense ties. Analysts believe Russia is seeking to use North Korea's stockpiles of ammunition for its invasion of Ukraine, while North Korea seeks access to Russian advanced technologies for its nuclear weapons program.

US Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Tuesday that the closeness between North Korea and Russia was "worrying."

The US has claimed that arms shipments are already underway, presenting evidence last week that North Korea delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

zc/wmr (Reuters, AFP)