Email Security Market [2023-2031] Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis

Report Ocean presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Email Security. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Email Security study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Email Security.

The global email security market size was US$ 4.2 billion in 2021. The global email security market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Organizations use email security to protect critical email information from cyberattacks, spam, virus assaults, denial of service attacks, and other sorts of harmful software. It explains how to safeguard sensitive data from unwanted access using an approach.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising number of data breaches, social spam, and growing concerns about data malware are driving the growth of the email security market.

The increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and the growing adoption of cloud-based software will propel the email security market forward.

The growing adoption of digitalized data and the growing number of online organizations will contribute to the growth of the email security market. Online organizations, mostly e-commerce websites like Amazon, are highly dependent on the internet. Moreover, they are more prone to cyberattacks, which increases the demand for email security.

Other businesses, such as BFSI and healthcare, are more profitable targets for hackers. Thus, the demand for email security is expected to increase from these segments. As a result, the email security market will grow rapidly during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, government bodies mandated the work from home policy. As internet usage grew, cybercrime cases grew steeply. Thus, the demand for email security also increased. Moreover, enterprises have become more attentive and have been focusing on safeguarding confidential data. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global email security market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global email security market in terms of revenue. The growth of this market is attributed to the presence of prominent industry players, such as SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco, Dell Inc., and Symantec Corporation. In addition, a growing number of fraudulent activities will contribute to the growth of the email security market. Further, the growing digital infrastructure will accelerate market growth in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the second-largest share email security market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing healthcare, banking & financial segment in the region. Furthermore, an increasing number of SMEs in emerging economies like India and China will drive the market forward.

Growing digital transformation in the Asia Pacific will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing cases of cyber crimes will fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific email security market.

Competitors in the Market

Cisco Systems

Proofpoint

Symantec

CryptZone

DataMotion

EchoWorx

Egress Software Technologies

Entrust

Greenview Data

McAfee

Microsoft

Sophos

Virtru

WatchGuard Technologies

FireEye

Dell, Inc.

Fortinet

Appriver

Apptix

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global email security market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Component Type

Products

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

