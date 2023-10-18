Thermal Paper Market [2023-2032] Research Report by Product Type, Application, Region And Global Forecast

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Thermal Paper. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Thermal Paper study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Thermal Paper.

The global thermal paper market size was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021. The global thermal paper market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The thermal paper has wide applications across various sectors, including healthcare, banking, entertainment, and retail. Thermal papers possess high compatibility and are used with printing machines to offer clear print for a long period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for effective printers across various segments, such as healthcare, retail, banking, and entertainment, will drive the growth of the global thermal paper industry during the forecast period.

The rising number of technological advancements and trending digital payment options are forecast to benefit the thermal paper industry.

Using mobile phones or web-based applications requires a rapid billing system. The point of sale terminal machine keeps up-to-date information. As a result, the market for thermal paper is likely to increase with the rise of digital payment alternatives.

The favorable government mandates related to offering essential information such as expiry date, price, and related information are likely to fuel the growth of the global thermal paper market. In addition, growing consumers’ understanding and the rising trend of creative labeling of food and drinks will surge the growth of the thermal paper market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for thermal papers. The market witnessed ample growth opportunities in the pharmaceuticals and food and beverage segment due to the pandemic. In addition, the demand for sanitizers and immunological medications also rose rapidly. As a result, it surged the growth of the global thermal papers market. Pharmaceutical businesses have spent a substantial amount of money on thermal paper as it is mandatory to inform consumers about the expiration dates, ingredients, and other details. Similarly, the applications of thermal papers in the e-commerce industry to print bills, labels, and tags have been beneficial for the thermal papers industry.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market for thermal papers is forecast to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and packed food items in the region. In addition, the e-commerce industry is rapidly growing in this region. Thus, the demand for thermal papers for bills, tags, and labels would increase in the region during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Appvion Incorporated

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Hansol Paper Co Ltd

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Co., Ltd.

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

Koehler Paper Group

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

Oji Holdings Corporation

PM Company L.L.C.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

Siam Paper Public Company Limited.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global thermal papers market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

Based on Technology

Direct thermal

Thermal transfer

Others

Based on Application

Tags & Label

Lottery & Gaming

Point of Sales & Fax

BFSI

Travel

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

