Protein Hydrolysate Market [2023-2031] Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis

The global protein hydrolysate market size was US$ 185 million in 2021. The global protein hydrolysate market is forecast to grow to US$ 399 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Protein hydrolysate is created by mixing amino acids with enzymes, alkali, or acids to spit out protein. It is made up of plants, animals, and a variety of milk products.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing awareness related to the benefits of protein hydrolysate will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing consumption of protein hydrolysate for a balanced diet will benefit the overall market. Moreover, rising awareness about necessary baby nutrition products is likely to propel the protein hydrolysate market forward.
The high cost of hydrolysate proteins may limit the growth of the market.
Consumer demand for nutritious food generated from plants, animals, and diverse milk products is expanding. Moreover, the growing disposable income is forecast to benefit the protein hydrolysate market during the forecast period.
The quickly growing e-commerce industry and the presence of a diverse range of products related to protein hydrolysate will contribute to the growth of the market.
The increasing prevalence of diseases related to protein deficiency will propel the protein hydrolysate market forward.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant positive impact on the market for protein hydrolysates. The demand for nutritional food products is at a peak due to the pandemic. Furthermore, the COVID-19 epidemic raised the demand to consume high nutrition products, which in turn is a significant benefit for the protein hydrolysate market. However, supply chain disruptions and lower spending on expensive nutritious goods have restricted the market growth.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global protein hydrolysate market in terms of revenue. The growth of the regional protein hydrolysate market is attributed to the rising demand for protein hydrolysate. In addition, increasing awareness related to the health benefits of protein hydrolysate will drive the market forward during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing number of patients suffering from protein deficiency is likely to benefit the regional protein hydrolysate market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
- Abbott Laboratories
- ADM Company
- Agrilife
- AMCO Proteins
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods
- BRISK BIO
- Danone Nutricia
- Friesland Campina
- Glanbia PLC
- Hilmar Ingredients
- Kerry Group PLC
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Nestle S.A.
- Tate & Lyle PLC.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global protein hydrolysate market segmentation focuses on Type, Process, Form, Application, and Region.
The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on type –
- Milk
- Plant
- Animal
The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on the process –
- Enzymatic Hydrolysis
- Acid and Alkaline Hydrolysis
The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on form –
- Powder
- Liquid
The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on application –
- Infant Nutrition
- Dietary Supplements
- Sports Nutrition
The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on region –
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
