Pharmaceutical Logistic Market [2023-2031] Research Report by Product Type, Application, Region

The global pharmaceutical logistic market was US$ 65.6 billion in 2021. The global pharmaceutical logistic market is forecast to grow to US$ 129.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Logistics services are used by the pharmaceutical business to manage the whole purchasing, storage, and transportation of resources. The pharmaceutical industry’s logistical integration allows for the continuous supply of medications, devices, and equipment from suppliers and distributors across multiple locations.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising prevalence of diseases is the primary factor driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical logistic market.

To maintain cold-chain items, companies require low temperatures throughout all the stages, including storage, handling, and transportation operations. As a result, the pharmaceutical logistic market will grow during the forecast period.

The favorable government initiatives to expand the healthcare infrastructure is expected to benefit the global pharmaceutical logistic market during the forecast period.

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness regarding health and cleanliness has increased significantly. As a result, the demand for hand sanitizers, masks, and other treatments is at its peak. All of this will contribute to the growth of the global pharmaceutical logistic market.

The increasing demand for novel drugs that are sensitive to temperature will benefit the global pharmaceutical logistic market. DHL Global Forwarding, an entity of the DHL group, introduced its New LifeTrack user interface in September 2020. It is a temperature-controlled shipment tracking portal that offers real-time analytics to consumers. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global pharmaceutical logistic market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has spread rapidly throughout the world. The constant rise in the number of patients around the world impacted various industries, such as construction, automotive, etc. However, the pharmaceutical logistics market witnessed significant growth, owing to the rise in the demand for novel drugs. Due to the wake of the pandemic, the demand for nutritional supplements such as Vitamin A and Vitamin D has increased significantly. As a result, the pharmaceutical logistics industry witnessed ample growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global pharmaceutical logistic market in terms of revenue. The growth of the region is attributed to the high healthcare expenditure and favorable government initiatives. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diseases and rising demand for novel drugs will drive the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Agility

Air Canada

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

Dsv

FedEx

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

LifeConEx

Marken

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Sf Express

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Ups

VersaCold Logistics Services

World Couriers

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical logistic market segmentation focuses on Type, Components, and Region.

Based on type, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into –

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-Cold Chain Logistics

Based on components, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into–

Storage Warehouse Refrigerated Container

Transportation Sea Freight Logistics Airfreight logistics Overland Logistics

Monitoring Components Hardware Software



Based on region, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into–

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

