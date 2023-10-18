Pharmacogenomics Market [2023-2031] Research – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Pharmacogenomics. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Pharmacogenomics study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Pharmacogenomics.

The global pharmacogenomics market size was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global pharmacogenomics market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study of pharmacogenomics influences a person’s response to medicine is known as pharmacogenomics. In addition, pharmacogenomics guarantees that pharmaceuticals are both effective and safe and have minor side effects. Pharmacogenomics is used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease, AIDS, and cancer.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease, AIDS, and cancer, will drive the growth of the global pharmacogenomics market during the forecast period.

The growing geriatric population will benefit the global pharmacogenomics market. In addition, rising awareness related to personalized therapy will increase the demand for pharmacogenomics procedures by healthcare professionals. As a result, it will benefit the global pharmacogenomics market during the forecast period.

Favorable government’s initiative to offer financial aid to the patients will offer ample growth opportunities for the global pharmacogenomics market. On the contrary, the shortage of skilled laborers may limit the growth of the global pharmacogenomics market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has become a public health issue that impacted every industry. However, various segments in the healthcare industry witnessed ample growth opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for pharmacogenomics. This health emergency opened up several potentials for new and small-scale firms to establish themselves in the market. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a considerable increase in demand for pharmacogenomics across the globe. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has favorably impacted the pharmacogenomics market.

Regional Analysis

Because of the increasing demand for personalized treatment and technical advancements, North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the pharmacogenomics market. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific and Europe are forecast to hold the second and the third-highest share in the pharmacogenomics market. Furthermore, the rapidly aging population and expanding R&D activities will drive the growth of the pharmacogenomics market. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in these regions will propel the pharmacogenomics market forward during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Dickinson and Company

Empire Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Opko Health Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pharmacogenomics market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

The pharmacogenomics market has been segmented based on technology –

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarray

Sequencing

Electrophoresis

Others

The pharmacogenomics market has been segmented based on application –

Neurology

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Pain Management

Others

The pharmacogenomics market has been segmented on the basis of the end-user –

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Institutes

Research Institutes

Others

The pharmacogenomics market has been segmented on the basis of the region –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

