Stem cell therapy Market [2023-2031] Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis

The global stem cell therapy market revenue was around US$ 238.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 928.6 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The raw materials of the body that are the cells from which all other cells with specialized functions are generated are known as stem cells. Stem cell therapy also known as regenerative medicine encourages the repair response of dysfunctional or injured, diseased tissue using stem cells or its products. It is an additional step in organ transplantation and uses cells rather than the organs of the donor, which are restricted in supply.

Factors Influencing Marketing Growth

– The rising stem cell therapy market size is led by the growth in demand for stem cell therapy, growing government support for research and development activities, and rising healthcare expenditure.

– The growth in the majority of diseases like cancer, and new product launches related to stem cell therapy are largely contributing toward the stem cell therapy industry development.

– The restrictions on the use of embryonic stem cells due to ethical problems and the high cost of stem cell therapy are negatively affecting the growth of the stem cell therapy market.

– Also, the surge in the applications of generated pluripotent stem cells in embryonic stem cell therapy delivers the stem cell therapy market opportunity.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the stem cell therapy industry negatively like different other cell and gene therapy industries were impacted. The reimbursements and costs related to stem cell therapy were boosted during the pandemic due to the lockdown laws set during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the stem cell therapy market and is expected to hold its dominance, because of the presence of a large patient population, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, higher number of research, strong presence of key players, ease of product availability, development, & innovation activities and higher adoption of developed therapeutics.

Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to rise in the stem cell therapy market, owing to market trends like rising cancer-affected population and rising applications of stem cell therapy.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global stem cell therapy market are: –

– Smith & Nephew plc

– Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

– Mesoblast Ltd.

– Astellas Pharma Inc.

– U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

– Novadip Biosciences

– Fujifilm Holding Corporation

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

– NuVasive, Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global stem cell therapy market segmentation focuses on Cell Source, Application, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Cell Source

– Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

– Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

– Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells

– Other

Segmentation based on Application

– Cancer

– Musculoskeletal Disorder

– Wounds and Injuries

– Cardiovascular Disease

– Other

Segmentation based on Type

– Allogeneic Transplants

– Age

– Pediatric

– Adult

– Autologous Transplants

– Age

– Pediatric

– Adult

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18022

