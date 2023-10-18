Tennis Shoes Market [2023-2031] Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Tennis Shoes. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Tennis Shoes study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Tennis Shoes.

The global tennis shoes market size revenue was around US$ 2.58 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Tennis shoes are made of flexible soles containing synthetic or rubber material. They are created based on different types of courts. A hard-court surface like concrete needs stable shoes and these shoes are manufactured to make them adjustable to various surfaces. Tennis shoes are specially designed for sports and deliver proper grip to enhance the performance of the athlete.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growing participation of women is rising in tennis as women and men enjoy equal likeness in tennis. The popularity of tennis is boosting people, particularly women to actively participate in tennis. This factor is increasing the demand for the tennis shoes market.

– The availability of low-priced, low-quality, and fake tennis footwear limits the sales of branded products and also threatens the growth of the tennis shoe market.

– The growing instances of consumers preferring outdoor activities like adventure sports to develop or break the redundancy of their daily lives helps in the development of the tennis shoes market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic influenced the global tennis shoes market negatively because all training centers and sports clubs were closed for a long time and people were advised to stay at home. Due to this, all stores related to athletic footwear were shut down. And no sports activity led to the decline of all types of athletic footwear.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the tennis shoes market and is anticipated to remain dominant during the tennis shoes market forecast period. The domination of the market is huge due to the in-depth product knowledge among the consumers and also the growth in the tennis-playing population in the region.

North America is identified as growing health consciousness, the immense popularity of tennis, high disposable income, and demand for high-quality products.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global tennis shoes market are: –

– ADIDAS Group

– Anta Sports Products Limited

– ASICS Corporation

– Babolat

– FILA Holdings Corp.

– Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

– New Balance, Inc.

– Nike, Inc.

– PUMA SE

– Xtep International Holdings Limited

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global tennis shoes market segmentation focuses on Playing Surface, User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Playing Surface

– Clay court tennis shoes

– Hard-court tennis shoes

– Grass court tennis shoes

Segmentation based on User

– Men

– Women

– Kids

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets/hypermarkets

– Specialty stores

– E-commerce

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18018

