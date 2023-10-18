Urban Air Mobility(UAM) Market [2023-2031] Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Urban Air Mobility(UAM). Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Urban Air Mobility(UAM) study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Urban Air Mobility(UAM).

The global urban air mobility (UAM) market revenue was around US$ 2.99 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 30.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Urban air mobility (UAM) also considered as advanced air mobility is a recently created idea that pictures an economical, safe, accessible, and sustainable air transportation system for managing emergencies, providing cargo, and also, moving people throughout urban areas.

Urban air mobility is part of a bigger ecosystem for on-demand mobility where consumers can ship or use urban aviation services, shared automated vehicles, shared mobility, courier services, public transportation, and other cutting-edge and emerging transportation technologies to access mobility and goods delivery services.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The various applications of urban air mobility across medical equipment transport, tourism, and other uses like personal vehicles, air taxis, or airbus to travel between two destinations is the main urban air mobility (UAM) market driver.

– The increased initial investment demanded for research & development and also for creating needed infrastructure expansion for urban air mobility is expected to hinder the growth of the urban air mobility (UAM) market.

– The expansion of eVTOL aircraft which can take vertical take-off has gained the attention of prominent market players in urban transportation, which is a significant factor calculated to push the urban air mobility (UAM) market demand in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced different industries and businesses around the globe which has led to a severe decline in investment by businesses in future technology like urban air mobility.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 and is estimated to stay the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period. Urban traffic congestion and the requirement for fast transit have forced the Asia-Pacific market for urban air mobility to grow at an exponential rate in recent years.

The Asia-Pacific urban air mobility market is expected to be pushed by increasing R&D spending and also rising focus on enhancing air mobility over the coming years.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled for the global urban air mobility (UAM) market are: –

– Ehang

– Lilium Gmbh

– Airbus

– Wisk Aero LLC.

– Bell Textron

– Volocopter GmbH

– Workhorse Group Inc.

– Joby Aviation

– Kitty Hawk

– Archer Aviation

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global urban air mobility (UAM) market segmentation focuses on Platform, Platform Operations, Range, Platform Architecture, and Region.

Segmentation based on Platform

– Air Taxis

– Air Shuttles and & Air Metro

– Personal Air Vehicles

– Cargo Air Vehicles

– Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency Vehicles

– Last-mile Delivery Vehicles

Segmentation based on Platform Operations

– Piloted

– Autonomous

Segmentation based on Range

– Intercity

– Intracity

Segmentation based on Platform Architecture

– Rotary Wing

– Fixed Wing Hybrid

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

