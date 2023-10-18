Taiwan mulls declassifying secret documents after 30 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet will discuss the possibility of declassifying secret government documents after 30 years, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 18).

The change was motivated by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration’s campaign for transitional justice, CNA reported. The declassifying of official documents would cover topics related to past White Terror and martial law repression and unexplained murders of past government opponents.

The current permanent classification rule would be replaced by a periodical review of whether documents from more than 30 years ago still needed to remain classified. The cabinet is scheduled to discuss the necessary amendments to the Classified National Security Information Protection Act and the Political Archives Act at its weekly meeting on Thursday (Oct. 19).

Under the proposed rules, the confidentiality of the documents could be extended for a maximum of 10 years at a time, but after 60 years a higher-level government body should be consulted. Officials with knowledge of the documents would have to deliver a report after each overseas trip or face fines, per CNA.

The new amendments would involve the National Security Council (NSC) in appraising the need for confidentiality of data related to China or to international intelligence. In this case, the documents could have their secret status extended for three years at a time.