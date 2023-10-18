Ortho Xylene Market : Competitive Strategy Analysis and Forecast Values 2023-2032

“The ‘Global Ortho Xylene Market‘ report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry. It examines historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031, serving as a valuable resource for businesses aiming to develop effective strategies for the years ahead. The report offers insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the preceding year.

Key Players: Reliance Industries Limited, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp, Nouri Petrochemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, MP Biomedicals, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Sunoco Chemicals, BASF SE, Puritan Products, Minda Petrochemicals Limited, KP Chemical Corp., Dynachem Inc, Creasyn Finechem (Tianjin), Sigma-Aldrich, Nutan Chemicals, LOTTE CHEMICAL, and more.

Global Ortho Xylene Market to Grow at 5.1% during 2022-2028

The global ortho-xylene market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. The growth of the global ortho-xylene market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of ortho-xylene across various applications in the automotive industry. Ortho-xylene is widely utilized in the coating, bonding, sealing, and insulation of various automotive components, including electrical systems, drivetrains, engines, electronics, bodies, and interiors. Additionally, the rising demand for plasticizers, resins, and dyes is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Growth in the Aviation Industry Fuels Demand for Ortho Xylene

There is a substantial increase in demand for ortho-xylene from the aviation industry as a lube oil chemical. In 2019, China was the world’s second-largest civil aviation and aerospace market, experiencing rapid growth. India also exhibited significant growth in the aviation sector, with substantial government investments. As a result, the aviation industry’s demand for ortho-xylene is increasing, thereby boosting the ortho-xylene market’s growth.

Safety and Logistical Challenges Present Hurdles

Safety and logistical concerns associated with hazardous chemicals, particularly ortho-xylene, are expected to hinder the global ortho-xylene market’s growth. The chemical industry’s development has raised concerns about the safety and transportation of hazardous materials, including ortho-xylene. Skilled labor shortages for handling ortho-xylene and a lack of awareness regarding advanced technologies pose challenges. Furthermore, ortho-xylene’s reactivity with oxidants, leading to explosion and fire hazards, has resulted in stringent policies and safety measures that may hinder market growth.

Phthalic Anhydride Application Segment Expected to Grow

The global ortho-xylene market is segmented by application into bactericides, soybean herbicides, phthalic anhydride, lube oil additives, and others. The phthalic anhydride segment is expected to exhibit higher growth rates. Ortho-xylene is used in the production of phthalic anhydride, a vital raw material for manufacturing dyes, plasticizers, resins, and other chemical products. Phthalic anhydride is also widely used as a plasticizer in the plastics industry. The increasing demand for phthalic anhydride is driving the search for a suitable raw material, making ortho-xylene a preferred choice, which is expected to boost the global ortho-xylene market in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global ortho-xylene market, especially during the initial phases of lockdowns in 2020. It disrupted supply chains and value chains, particularly in the automotive industry, which employs ortho-xylene for various applications. However, the market is gradually recovering as industries adapt to post-pandemic conditions, and the automotive industry rebounds.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Ortho Xylene Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global ortho-xylene market, with a significant share in 2021. The region’s flourishing construction and automotive industries, along with rapid economic growth and government initiatives, are driving the demand for ortho-xylene. India, in particular, plays a crucial role in importing phthalic anhydride, while its export remains limited. China and India have witnessed substantial growth in their aviation sectors, further boosting the demand for ortho-xylene. These factors contribute to the Asia-Pacific region’s leading position in the global ortho-xylene market.”

Dont miss the business opportunity of the global ortho-xylene market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global ortho-xylene market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global ortho-xylene market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market’s growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

