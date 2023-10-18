Portable Power Station Market 2023 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2032

The Global Portable Power Station Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers an extensive analysis of the products and services industry. It delves into historical trends and future prospects spanning from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable resource for businesses striving to devise effective strategies for the upcoming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the market’s performance in the previous year.

Major Key players- Goal Zero, EcoFlow Inc, Anker, Jackery Inc., Bluetti, ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., Chafon, CharegTech, Imuto, Klein Tools, Aimtom and other prominent players.

The Global Portable Power Station Market is poised for robust growth and is expected to reach USD 554.4 Million by 2028.

This anticipated growth in the global portable power station market is influenced by several factors. These include a surge in recreational activities, an increase in tourist arrivals in countries known for camping, a rise in military spending, and growing demand for electric vehicles. Moreover, it indicates a growing need for more robust and efficient portable power station devices. The thriving electric vehicle (EV) industry presents another potential revenue source for the global portable power station market, expected to fuel the demand for portable power devices used for charging EVs in remote areas with little to no direct electricity supply.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, indicates that the global portable power station market reached USD 359.4 million in 2021. The market is forecasted to expand further and reach USD 554.4 million by 2028, with a projected CAGR of 6.4% during the period from 2022 to 2028. Several factors contribute to this growth, including an increase in tourist arrivals in camping and recreational destinations, heightened global military expenditures driven by geopolitical tensions, and a growing demand for electric vehicles. Additionally, the substantial figures for camping activities in developed nations, coinciding with rising vaccination rates, have positively impacted the global portable power station market.

High Power Supply Combined with Portability Drives the Growth of the Portable Power Station Market

Portable power stations, also referred to as battery-powered inverter generators or gasless generators, represent rechargeable battery-powered sources of electrical power. They are sufficiently large to provide power for households or RVs during camping and other activities. These devices offer a combination of home AC outlets and USB ports for connecting and powering other devices. The primary advantage of these power stations is their ability to deliver both high power and portability. They typically offer power capacities of up to 1000 watts. Given their portability and ease of transport, the best portable power stations are highly versatile and useful for use in rural areas during power outages or in remote camping locations. This combination of high power output and portability significantly contributes to the growth of the global portable power station market.

Off-Grid Power Supply Segment to Exhibit Higher Growth

In terms of applications, the global portable power station market encompasses segments such as emergency power supply, off-grid power supply, automotive charging, defense, and others. Among these segments, the off-grid power supply segment claimed the largest share in the global portable power station market in 2021. On the other hand, the automotive charging segment is projected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The growing demand for outdoor recreational activities over recent months, accompanied by rising vaccination rates, has played a substantial role in boosting the global portable power station market. Furthermore, recent tourist arrivals in countries like Spain (13.7%) and Canada (3.69%) indicate a growing demand for electronic devices, contributing to the market’s growth.

Online Sales Channel Dominates

There are two primary sales channels for the global portable power station market: online and offline. In 2021, online sales of portable power stations held the largest market share. The COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in driving the demand for electronic devices via online channels as people resorted to online shopping during lockdowns. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United States experienced a 3% increase in online retail sales between 2018 and 2020, while South Korea saw a growth of 5.1% during the same period. These trends highlight the rapid growth of the online sales channel and its potential for further growth in the coming years.

North America Leads the Global Portable Power Stations Market

Regionally, North America claimed the largest share of the global portable power stations market in 2021. This can be attributed to the United States, where the market is driven by the rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as camping and trekking. Moreover, the increased use of smart electronic devices, influenced by the prevalent trend of online content creation and extensive screen time, creates a substantial demand for power for entertainment. The consequent need for connectivity, which relies on power, also contributes significantly to market growth in the region.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global portable power station market as travel and recreational activities declined due to lockdowns. This, in turn, led to reduced demand for online sales of portable power stations, as people did not require charging solutions while spending more time at home. Furthermore, the pandemic affected the production of raw materials used to manufacture portable power stations, as factories were temporarily shut down in compliance with government orders. However, in 2021, the consumption of such devices saw a significant increase as restrictions eased, allowing people to engage in outdoor activities. In October 2021, VTOMAN Technology launched Jump 1500, the world’s first portable power station equipped with extra battery backup and a 12V jump starter. This innovative product is expected to significantly enhance battery capacity and fuel the growth of the global portable power station market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Power Type

Direct

Hybrid

By Capacity

Below 500 Wh

500 1000 Wh

1001 1500 Wh

Above 1500 Wh

By Application

Emergency Power Supply

Off-Grid Power Supply

Automotive Charging

Defense

Others

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Dont miss the business opportunity of the global portable power station market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global portable power station market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global portable power station market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

