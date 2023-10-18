Smart Meters Market Key Players, Value Estimation and Analysis by Recent Trends to 2032

The Global Smart Meters Market report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the products and services industry, examining historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is a valuable resource for businesses seeking to develop effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into organizational performance and the market’s performance in the previous year.

Major Key players- AEM SA, Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co. Ltd, Aichi Tokei Denki, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Apator SA, Nanjing Xinlian Electronics Co. Ltd, Arad Group, Mueller Systems LLC, Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd, Landis+GYR Group AG, Badger Meter Inc., Kamstrup AS, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Elster Group GmbH, Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd, General Electric Company, Itron Inc., Hexing Electric Company Ltd, Holley Technology Ltd, and other prominent players.

The Global Smart Meters Market is poised to grow, expected to reach USD 34.5 Billion by 2028.

The global smart meters market is on a growth trajectory, driven by several factors, including increasing energy consumption, a growing demand for efficient energy management, and favorable government initiatives, financial aids, and subsidies.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, indicates that the global smart meters market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching revenue of approximately USD 34.5 billion by the end of 2028. The global smart meters market is flourishing rapidly, driven by increasing energy consumption and a growing need for efficient energy management to reduce costs for both users and utility companies. Additionally, favorable government initiatives, financial aid, and subsidies aimed at boosting the installation of smart meters are offering lucrative growth opportunities for the global smart meters market.

The Rising Demand for Smart Meter Hardware Drives Global Smart Meters Market

The global smart meters market is divided into hardware and software components. The hardware segment accounts for the largest market share since the installation of smart meters is still in its early stages across most regions. Consequently, there is increasing demand for smart meter hardware for residential and commercial installations, driving overall market growth. However, the software segment is also experiencing significant traction, as it performs essential functions related to recording, analyzing, and transferring energy consumption data.

Increasing Smart Meter Installations in Residential Spaces Propel Global Smart Meters Market Growth

The global smart meters market is segmented by end-users into residential, commercial, and industrial categories. The residential segment holds the largest market share, primarily due to government initiatives aimed at promoting the adoption of smart meters in households. This effort aims to enhance accurate meter readings and provide greater transparency in energy consumption for both consumers and utility companies. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, driven by the expansion of the service sector and the establishment of commercial facilities for infrastructural development.

Global Smart Meters Market – By Technology

In terms of technology, the global smart meters market offers two main options: AMI and AMR. Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) accounts for the largest share in the global smart meters market. AMI technology enables two-way communication between the meter and the supplier, facilitating data collection and analysis. This technology helps utility companies improve energy efficiency and streamline customer services. Due to these factors, the AMI sector is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Smart Meters Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region leads the global smart meters market. The gradual adoption of smart metering solutions to limit electricity consumption and enhance efficient energy management is driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The governments of emerging economies like China and India are taking various initiatives, including offering subsidies and partnering with utility companies to promote the adoption of smart meters in their respective regions. This is a significant factor propelling the global smart meters market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Smart Meters Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic initially halted the growth of the global smart meters market. The lockdown restrictions imposed in various regions led to the temporary suspension of smart meter installation activities. Furthermore, the market faced a significant shortage of IoT sensors due to reduced semiconductor chip production. However, the global smart meters market is expected to flourish in the post-lockdown period due to a significant surge in electricity consumption and the increased burden on the energy sector.

The global smart meters market is highly competitive, featuring several multinational corporations as well as regional players. Startups are also emerging with innovative offerings, providing tough competition to established players. Companies are investing significantly in research and development to bring innovations and technological advancements to their products. Additionally, competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Electric Meter

Gas Meter

Water Meter

By Communication Type

RF

PLC

Cellular

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Technology

AMR

AMI

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Dont miss the business opportunity of the global smart meters market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global smart meters market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global smart meters market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

