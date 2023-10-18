Heat Pump Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023 to 2032

The Global Heat Pump Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, examining historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is a valuable resource for businesses seeking to develop effective strategies for the coming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the market’s performance in the previous year.

Major Key players-Trane Inc., Efficiency Maine, Midea Group, WOLF (Centrotec Sustainable AG), NIBE Group, Flamingo Heat Pumps, Panasonic Corporation, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Glen Dimplex Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Stiebel Eltron Gmbh & Co. Kg, Swegon Group AB, Earthlinked Technologies, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, Bosch Thermotechnology, Kensa Heat Pumps, OCHSNER Warmepumpen, Nortek Global HVAC, Carrier Corporation, and other prominent players.

The Global Heat Pump Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2028.

The global heat pump market is expanding at a high CAGR due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable equipment, along with favorable government initiatives to promote heat pump adoption in residential and commercial facilities.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, reveals that the global heat pump market was valued at USD 53.3 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.40%, reaching revenues of around USD 99.7 billion by the end of 2028. The global heat pump market is gaining significant traction, driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable equipment. Heat pumps are emerging as efficient, low-maintenance, and cost-effective devices for managing energy efficiently. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives aimed at promoting heat pump adoption in residential and commercial facilities are contributing to the growth of the global heat pump market.

Increasing Installation of Heat Pumps in the Residential Sector Drives Global Heat Pump Market

Heat pumps are gaining widespread popularity in the residential sector due to their energy-efficient features and cost-saving benefits. More homeowners are installing heat pumps for both heating and cooling, as these devices can extract heat from the outdoor environment to warm homes during cold weather and remove heat from indoor air to cool homes in the summer. Heat pumps are known for their low operational costs, ease of maintenance, and reduced carbon emissions, all of which are fueling their adoption and driving the overall market growth.

Rising Demand for R407C Refrigerant Type Propels Global Heat Pump Market Growth

The global heat pump market is divided into different refrigerant types, including R410A, R407C, R744, and others. The R410A refrigerant type segment currently holds the largest market share. However, this refrigerant type is slated for elimination from all new systems in 2023 due to its potential impact on global warming. As a result, the R407C refrigerant type is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it offers greater energy efficiency compared to other refrigerant types.

Global Heat Pump Market – By Rated Capacity

Based on rated capacity, the global heat pump market is categorized into different capacity ranges, including up to 10 kW, 10-20 kW, 20-30 kW, and above 30 kW. Heat pumps with up to 10 kW rated capacity hold the largest market share, primarily due to their prominent use in single-family residential homes. The growing construction of residential spaces, particularly in developing countries for economic development, is a significant driver of the up to 10 kW rated capacity heat pump market.

Global Heat Pump Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global heat pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global heat pump market, with a focus on energy-efficient equipment and favorable government incentives and tax rebates. Europe also has a substantial market share, owing to government initiatives and partnerships with heat pump companies to promote heat pump installations in residential spaces. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Heat Pump Market

The global heat pump market was adversely affected by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Manufacturing operations and supply chains for heat pumps were completely halted due to lockdown restrictions, leading to significant losses for heat pump manufacturing companies. Furthermore, the demand for heat pumps declined significantly in both residential and commercial facilities during the lockdown period. The disruption of construction activities for new buildings and residential spaces is expected to influence heat pump demand in the long term.

The market is highly competitive and concentrated due to the presence of multinational corporations. However, several regional companies are emerging and providing strong competition to established players. These companies continuously introduce new products and invest significantly in research and development to offer innovations. Additionally, competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

Water Source

Geothermal

Hybrid

By Refrigerant

R410A

R407C

R744

By Rated Capacity

Up to 10 kW

10-20 kW

20-30 kW

30 kW

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

