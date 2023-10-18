Renewable Energy Market Overview, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2023 To 2032

The Global Renewable Energy Market report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, examining historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to develop effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into organizational performance and the market’s performance in the previous year.

Major Key players- First Solar Inc., Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Canadian Solar Inc., Orsted AS, Acciona Energia SA, EDF SA, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, NextEra Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Innergex Renewable Energy, Invenergy, Tata Power Company Limited, and other prominent players.

The Renewable Energy Market is projected to surpass USD 1.6 trillion by 2028.

The renewable energy market is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising energy consumption in commercial and residential spaces, coupled with favorable government initiatives and investments. Additionally, the decline in non-renewable energy resources, such as fossil fuels, and the increasing awareness of energy conservation and sustainability are expected to drive the growth of the renewable energy market in the forecast period. However, the significant initial cost associated with renewable energy plants remains a key challenge for market growth.

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Drives Market Growth

The surging demand for renewable energy is a major driver of renewable energy market growth. According to the International Energy Agency, renewable energy capacity is projected to increase by 50% between 2021 and 2026, compared to the 2015-2020 period. Commercial and industrial facilities are increasingly adopting renewable energy to diversify their energy supply and reduce dependence on imported fuel, which proves to be cost-efficient in the long run. This trend is expected to bolster market growth in the forecast period.

Rising Global Energy Consumption Propels the Renewable Energy Market

Expanding economic activities in developed and developing countries are driving global energy demand. The increasing global population and proliferation of electronic devices such as smartphones and electric vehicles are leading to higher energy consumption. However, non-renewable energy sources, including coal, natural gas, and oil, are unable to meet this growing energy demand. This is prompting a shift towards renewable energy sources, creating significant growth opportunities for the overall market.

Renewable Energy Market – By End-User

The renewable energy market is segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial, and other categories. The industrial segment is the largest in the market, primarily due to the substantial investment required to establish renewable energy infrastructure. The adoption of renewable energy is cost-effective for the industrial sector, reducing overall operational costs in the long run, which supports market growth. The residential sector also holds a significant market share, thanks to government support and subsidies for home installations.

Renewable Energy Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the renewable energy market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global renewable energy market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are making significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure. China, in particular, is a leading producer of electricity through renewable energy sources. Governments in other emerging economies are also making substantial investments, driving overall market growth.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Type

Hydroelectric Power

Wind Power

Bioenergy

Solar

Geothermal

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Impact of COVID-19 on Renewable Energy Market

The renewable energy market was significantly halted by the sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The private and public operations of the renewable energy infrastructure development were halted due to lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms. The government investment towards renewable energy was also diverted towards healthcare infrastructure, which also halted the growth of the renewable energy market. However, the market is projected to flourish in the post lockdown period as the need for sustainability and better energy conservation plans spikes.

The renewable energy market holds great future potential and is, therefore, highly fragmented with the presence of several established players and startups. The companies are significantly investing towards expanding their energy generation capacities. They are also attracting significant investments from public and private establishments to expand their product portfolio. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

