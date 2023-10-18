Low-code Development Platform Market Navigating the Ascent Skyrocketing Market Size on the Radar

Due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy is expected to recover, leading to an expansion of the world “ Low-code Development Platform Market” size from USD million in 2023 to USD million in 2023, with a projected CAGR that will generate substantial revenue until 2031. As a result, consumers gain valuable knowledge about the industry and its organizations from past, present, and future perspectives, enabling informed investment decisions and resource allocation. This research report provides up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and geographical regions. It offers insights and analysis based on in-depth consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers.

Low-code Development Platform Market is valued approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028. A low-code development platform offers a development environment for creating application software using a graphical user interface. A low-coded platform may generate fully functional apps or may need further coding for certain scenarios. The increase can be attributed to enterprises’ rising interest in digital transformation and automation of their business operations. The rising necessity for solutions to automate company activities to be deployed quickly has opened the path for the adoption of low-code development platforms.

The following are key highlights of the low-code development platform market, which are likely to have evolved further by 2023, according to industry analysis:

Rapid Market Growth : The low-code development platform market has been experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of enterprises adopting these platforms to streamline their application development processes. This growth has been fueled by the rising demand for faster application delivery and the shortage of skilled developers.

: The low-code development platform market has been experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of enterprises adopting these platforms to streamline their application development processes. This growth has been fueled by the rising demand for faster application delivery and the shortage of skilled developers. Diverse Application Use Cases : Low-code development platforms have found applications in various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing. They have been used for building a wide range of applications, from simple internal tools to complex customer-facing applications.

: Low-code development platforms have found applications in various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing. They have been used for building a wide range of applications, from simple internal tools to complex customer-facing applications. Enhanced Customization and Scalability : The latest low-code platforms have focused on providing more customization options and improved scalability to meet the diverse requirements of different businesses. These platforms offer the flexibility to create custom workflows, integrate with external systems, and scale applications as needed.

: The latest low-code platforms have focused on providing more customization options and improved scalability to meet the diverse requirements of different businesses. These platforms offer the flexibility to create custom workflows, integrate with external systems, and scale applications as needed. Integration with AI and Machine Learning : Many low-code platforms have incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, enabling developers to easily integrate AI-powered functionalities into their applications. This integration has allowed businesses to leverage AI for tasks such as data analysis, predictive modeling, and natural language processing.

: Many low-code platforms have incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, enabling developers to easily integrate AI-powered functionalities into their applications. This integration has allowed businesses to leverage AI for tasks such as data analysis, predictive modeling, and natural language processing. Security and Compliance Focus : With the increasing emphasis on data security and privacy, low-code development platforms have enhanced their security features to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. This includes providing robust encryption, access controls, and compliance monitoring tools to protect sensitive data.

: With the increasing emphasis on data security and privacy, low-code development platforms have enhanced their security features to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. This includes providing robust encryption, access controls, and compliance monitoring tools to protect sensitive data. Collaboration and Team Productivity : Low-code platforms have increasingly emphasized collaboration and team productivity features, allowing multiple developers to work on the same project simultaneously. These platforms offer real-time collaboration tools, version control, and seamless integration with popular project management and communication tools.

: Low-code platforms have increasingly emphasized collaboration and team productivity features, allowing multiple developers to work on the same project simultaneously. These platforms offer real-time collaboration tools, version control, and seamless integration with popular project management and communication tools. Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Capabilities : Many low-code platforms have evolved to support hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling businesses to deploy applications across different cloud providers or in on-premises environments. This flexibility has allowed organizations to leverage the benefits of various cloud services while maintaining data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

: Many low-code platforms have evolved to support hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling businesses to deploy applications across different cloud providers or in on-premises environments. This flexibility has allowed organizations to leverage the benefits of various cloud services while maintaining data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Vendor Ecosystem and Support Services : The low-code development platform market has witnessed the emergence of a diverse vendor ecosystem, providing a wide range of platform choices and support services. Vendors offer comprehensive training, documentation, and customer support to help businesses effectively adopt and utilize their low-code platforms.

Major market players included in this report are: Appian Creatio LANSA Mendix Technology BV Microsoft Oracle OutSystems Pegasystems Inc. Quickbase Salesforce, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Application Type: Web-based Mobile-based By Deployment Type: Cloud On-Premise By Organization Size: SME Large Enterprise By End-use: BFSI Automotive & Manufacturing Retail Education IT & Telecom Transportation & Logistics Others By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

