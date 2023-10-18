Lithium-ion Battery Market, Analysis Key Players, Share, Size and Report 2023 to 2032

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers an in-depth analysis of the product and service industry, examining historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is a valuable resource for businesses seeking effective strategies for the coming years, providing insights into organizational performance and market trends from the previous year.

Major Key players- LG Chem Ltd, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI, BYD Company Limited, Johnson Controls, A123 Systems LLC, Shenzhen Huayu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Saft, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Blue Energy Limited, BAK Group, Valence Technology, and other prominent players.

The Lithium-ion Battery Market is projected to reach USD 89 billion by 2028.

The global lithium-ion battery market is experiencing high growth due to the rapid surge in demand for consumer electronic products, such as smartphones and laptops, leading to an increased need for rechargeable batteries. Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vehicles, driven by environmental awareness, is contributing to the growing production of EVs, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for lithium-ion batteries. However, it’s essential to note that lithium-ion batteries have safety hazards and can lead to explosions and fires if exposed to unfavorable conditions, which acts as a significant restraint on market growth.

Growing Demand for Li-Ion Battery Packs Drives the Lithium-ion Battery Market

In the lithium-ion battery market, products are divided into cells and battery packs. The battery packs segment holds the largest market share due to its diverse applications, including emergency power backup (UPS), solar power storage, electric vehicle batteries, marine performance, surveillance or alarm systems, and more. The cell segment is also growing significantly, primarily used in cellular phones and personal computers.

Increasing Demand for High-Capacity Lithium-Ion Batteries Propels the Lithium-ion Battery Market

Based on capacity, the lithium-ion battery market is segmented into 0 to 3,000 mAh, 3,000 to 10,000 mAh, 10,000 to 60,000 mAh, 60,000 mAh and above. The 10,000 to 60,000 mAh battery capacity segment holds the largest market share, driven by its extensive use in electric vehicles. EVs require high-capacity batteries to cover longer distances without frequent recharging, making this segment a major contributor to market growth. Moreover, the use of such capacity lithium-ion batteries in various EVs, including plug-in and hybrid electric vehicles, e-motorcycles, hybrid trucks, and buses, is also fueling market expansion.

Lithium-ion Battery Market – By End-User

The lithium-ion battery market is categorized by end-user into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, marine, medical, industrial, power, and telecommunications. The consumer electronics segment leads the market, with lithium-ion batteries applied in laptops, earbuds, tablets, mobile phones, and handheld power tools. The automotive sector also commands a substantial market share and is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the prominent use of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

Lithium-ion Battery Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the lithium-ion battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market, with North America also expected to grow significantly. North America’s growth is attributed to extensive research and development activities by market players, as well as the increasing production of electric vehicles due to the presence of leading EV manufacturers, such as Tesla.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2022

Market Share & Forecast, by Segment

By Material

Cathode Material

Anode Materials

Electrolyte Material

Separator Materials

Current Collector Materials

Other Materials

By Type

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Product

Cells

Battery Packs

By Capacity

0 To 3,000 mAh

3,000 To 10,000 mAh

10,000 To 60,000 mAh

60,000 mAh And Above

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Medical

Industrial

Power

Telecommunications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

