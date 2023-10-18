Webinar Level Up With Algorand: Revealing interesting information about the hackathon with a prize of up to $200,000

Recently, Algorand Vietnam organized a webinar "Level Up With Algorand" to guide programmers nationwide on the fastest and simplest way to program on Algorand. In addition, information about Algorand's biggest hackathon of the year - Build-A-Bull Hackathon with prizes up to $200,000 (nearly 5 billion VND) was also shared in detail by the speakers.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 18 October 2023 - On October 13, Algorand Vietnam organized a webinar "Level Up With Algorand" to guide information technology students as well as programmers nationwide on the fastest and simplest way to program on Algorand. In addition, information about Algorand's biggest hackathon of the year - Build-A-Bull Hackathon with prizes up to $200,000 (nearly 5 billion VND) was also shared in detail by the speakers and received the attention of the crowd of attendees.Participating in this webinar are two famous speakers in the Vietnamese dev community: Mr. Pham Vu Cuong (Henry Pham), Representative of Algorand Foundation in Vietnam and Mr. Pham Hong Thai (Leo Pham), Lecturer at Lac University Pink. They shared about Algorand, Build-A-Bull Hackathon, secrets to participating in hackathons successfully as well as secrets to programming on Algorand quickly and effectively.Algorand has long been known as the world's leading Layer-1 blockchain with Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) consensus mechanism along with high speed and security, low cost, and popular with many users. Not only that but through this webinar, Mr. Henry Pham brought many interesting perspectives and information about Algorand to help participants better understand this blockchain network. He also shared complete information about the Build-A-Build Hackathon with extremely attractive prizes. Accordingly, this year's contest includes 5 tracks for contestants to freely choose: Defi, Consumer, Interoperability, Impact and Gaming. Build-A-Bull's prize is also considered the largest in scale compared to other hackathons taking place at the same time. In addition to the $200,000 prize from the Algorand Foundation, the winning teams in each track have the opportunity to participate in the offline Demo round to win an additional $10,000 USDC, $25,000 AWS credits and 3 tickets to attend Decipher 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. Students participating in the hackathon also have a prize fund of up to $5000 USDC.Not stopping there, Algorand Vietnam also spent an additional $1,000 for hackathon teams from Vietnam. To be eligible to receive prizes, teams only need to follow two steps before November 1:1. The team fills out Algorand Vietnam's registration form to confirm their information at: https://bit.ly/3M7kKUx 2. The team registers directly on the Algorand Foundation website and submits their work on time on: https://www.algorand.foundation/build-a-bull-hackathon With many years of experience participating in prestigious hackathons and winning large and small prizes, Mr. Henry has many useful tips for contestants on forming teams, and how to come up with ideas and implement projects most effectively. Mr. Leo Pham also guided webinar attendees to write smart contracts on Algorand simply and quickly. After only 15-20 minutes, viewers can understand and successfully deploy their first smart contract. Not only that, the two speakers will jointly organize an online Vietnamese Bootcamp course starting on October 30 to help students and developers learn and learn more about programming on Algorand from the most basic step-by-step. They also received enthusiastic responses and attention from the audience with many questions raised during the webinar.The sharing session ended with an interesting minigame from the organizers with the large and enthusiastic participation of players.The webinar "Level Up With Algorand" is like a breath of fresh air, bringing a lot of useful information to the Vietnamese dev community in general and the Algorand community in particular. In the coming time, the Vietnamese community promises to explode with what Algorand and competitions like the Build-A-Bull Hackathon bring.Hashtag: #AlgorandVietnam

