Eyeliner Market Size Driver, Trends, Applications & Business Strategy Forecast 2031

The global eyeliner market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe dominated the global eyeliner market in 2017. The European market is projected to reach USD 2,623.9 million by the end of 2028. Cosmetics play an important role in enhancing one’s beauty and physical appearance. Improvements in the current lifestyles of individuals are anticipated to drive the sales of cosmetics in the near future. In Europe, Germany and the UK are expected to contribute greatly to the market growth. The eyeliner market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period.

What is the Eyeliner?

The eyeliner market refers to the segment of the cosmetics industry dedicated to the production and sale of eyeliner products, which are used for enhancing the appearance of the eyes. Eyeliner is a makeup product typically applied along the contour of the eyelids to define the eyes, create various aesthetic effects, and accentuate one’s overall look. This market encompasses a wide range of eyeliner products, including pencil, liquid, gel, and pen eyeliners, available in various colors and formulations to cater to diverse consumer preferences and needs, contributing to the overall global beauty and personal care industry.

Major Players

L’Oreal S.A. (France)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (US)

Revlon, Inc. (US)

Christian Dior SE (France)

Shiseido Co., Ltd (Japan)

Amorepacific Corporation (South Korea)

Chanel S.A. (France)

Jordana Cosmetics Corporation (US)

Sisley Paris (France)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Markwins International Corp (US)

LG Household & Health Care Ltd (South Korea)

Mary Kay Inc (US)

Marie Dalgar (China)

Kazi Lan Carslan (China)

Flamingo Beauty Supply (US)

Iredale Mineral Cosmetics, Ltd (US).

Market Analysis

The research includes several market prospects with business strategies for significant key players, economic trends, and technological advancements in the global industry. It also covers all of the many development opportunities during the predicted period.

This research study combines specific market segmentation by important geographies, types, applications, industry size, CAGR consideration, market offer and growth, and the most recent market trends. Significant figure evaluations are provided in the paper for business visionaries.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a comprehensive summary of the market circumstances in the forecast term, market research reports provide a careful watch on key rivals. It is an expertly written, in-depth study that emphasizes key and secondary drivers, market share, top categories, and regional analysis. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Scope of the Report:

This in-depth analysis examines the impact of COVID-19 on the global market from both a global and regional perspective. The financial picture of the industry grew from a million-dollar valuation in 2022 to a million-dollar peak in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a million-dollar peak by 2031, exhibiting a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 203`. The study prioritizes a thorough market analysis of COVID-19 and outlines smart response plans for various regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

The Findings of the Report:

The report includes an overview of the industry from a futuristic angle.

The research offers an examination of the industrial supply chain and production costs.

The report provides a thorough geographical analysis.

The report measures the market’s competition and provides depth understanding of the key players.

It also has current and developing patterns in market growth.

Details about technological innovations and goods.

It has a complete discussion of the market’s drivers, obstacles, openings, dangers, constraints, and forecasts.

Also include SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, feasibility, and return on investment analyses.

