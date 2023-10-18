Golf Cart Market, Growth Factors, Developments, Product Innovation and Forecast till 2032

The “Global Golf Cart Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, exploring historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is an invaluable resource for businesses looking to develop effective strategies for the years ahead, offering insights into organizational performance and the market’s performance in the previous year.

Global Golf Cart Market to Surpass USD 2.9 Billion by 2028

The global golf cart market is experiencing substantial growth, characterized by a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of golf courses in countries that aim to promote physical sports as a recreational activity. Furthermore, golf carts are finding expanded use as short-distance transportation in commercial facilities, contributing to the market’s upward trajectory.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean has unveiled that the global golf cart market was valued at USD 2 billion in 2021. The study projects that the market’s annual revenues will reach USD 2.9 billion by the end of 2028. This growth is attributed to the rising number of golf courses in various countries, as these courses are being promoted as recreational activities. Public and private investments are flowing into golf courses, further boosting their popularity and, in turn, driving the overall market growth.

The increased application of golf carts in commercial facilities such as airports and hotels for efficient short-distance transportation is emerging as a significant factor fueling the market’s growth. However, financial challenges faced by market participants are among the obstacles to its growth.

Rising Demand for Electric Golf Carts Drives Market Growth

Electric golf carts are experiencing surging demand among golf players and commercial users due to the advantages they offer over other types. Electric golf carts can travel up to 30 or 40 miles on a single charge, depending on the model. Golf carts typically cover short distances of just 5 to 10 miles per day on golf courses, making electric carts more efficient. Additionally, electric golf carts are noise-free and vibration-free, which makes them favorable for market growth.

Increasing Number of Golf Courses Boosts the Golf Cart Market

The number of golf courses worldwide is steadily increasing at a high rate. According to a report from Golf Monthly in 2019, there are approximately 40,000 golf courses globally, with 78% concentrated in only 10 countries. The USA, with around 16,752 golf courses, holds a 43% share, while Europe boasts around 8,940 golf courses, representing 23% of the total. The growing popularity of golf is attracting substantial investments from private players in the creation of new golf courses. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for golf carts during the forecast period.

Global Golf Cart Market – By Application

The global golf cart market can be categorized by application into golf, personal/residential, and commercial segments. The golf segment commands the largest market share due to the increasing popularity of golf as a recreational activity. Around 108 million Americans engage in golf, with approximately 2.5 million new players registered in the USA in 2020 alone, as reported by National Club Golfer. However, the commercial application is also gaining traction as golf carts are widely used in a range of commercial spaces, including hospitals, universities, theme parks, warehouses, convention centers, and more.

Global Golf Cart Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global golf cart market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the golf cart market due to the growing demand for golf courses and the presence of several manufacturers in the region. However, Europe is also experiencing substantial growth. Among all European countries, Sweden stands out with significant golf potential. According to Swedish Golf Online, around 6% of all Swedes play golf, the highest percentage in Europe. The affordability of golf in Sweden is a major factor driving market growth, with most clubs charging around 30 to 40 euros, rarely exceeding 60 euros.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Golf Cart Market

The growth of the golf cart market experienced a downturn following the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown restrictions led to the temporary closure of golf clubs, severely affecting the recreational activity and, by extension, the demand for golf carts. Additionally, the golf cart market faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 period due to reduced demand from residential and commercial end-users. Operations at airports, hotels, theme parks, warehouses, and other facilities were halted, contributing to the market’s setback.

Golf Cart Market- Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the golf cart market are Club Car, Textron Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Cushman, Dongguan Excellence Golf & Sightseeing Car Co. Ltd., Cruise Car Inc., JH Global Services Inc., Columbia ParCar Corp., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Garia Inc., HDK Electric Vehicles, Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Club Car LLC, Xiamen Dalle New Energy automobile Co., Ltd., Atul Auto Limited, G H Varley Pty Limited, Guangdong Marshell Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., Polaris Industries, Hawk Carts, and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several multinational and regional industry participants. The companies are significantly investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative features into their products. They are also establishing partnerships with startups to expand their offerings. Furthermore, several automobile OEMs are also entering the market, making it further concentrated. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

