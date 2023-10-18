Player Tracking Market Revenue Along With Top Key Players Profile and Forecast 2023 To 2032

The “Global Player Tracking Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, exploring historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is an invaluable resource for businesses looking to develop effective strategies for the years ahead, offering insights into organizational performance and the market’s performance in the previous year.

Global Player Tracking Market Growing Massively, Projected to Reach Worth USD 3,032.76 Million by 2027

The global player tracking market is poised for substantial growth by 2027. One of the key drivers behind this growth is the increasing demand for personalized fitness activities among players.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean has revealed that the global player tracking market was valued at USD 750.95 million in 2020. The market is expected to further expand to USD 3,032.76 million by 2027, exhibiting a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The primary factor propelling the market is the growing demand for personalized fitness activities for various players. Tracking systems play a vital role in analyzing player and team movements, particularly as the number of teams in leagues increases, enhancing overall competition. These systems also serve as standards for helping players improve their skills.

Rising Interest in Sports Betting Fuels Market Growth

According to the American Gaming Association’s national survey of expected sports betting activity for the 2020 National Football League (NFL) season, approximately 33.2 million Americans, or 13%, planned to bet on NFL games that year. Of these, 34% expressed their intent to place bets through legal and illegal online platforms, marking a 29% increase from 2019. A significant 20% had already wagered at legal sportsbooks, contributing to more than an 18% increase from the previous year.

These statistics underscore the strong trend of growing interest in sports betting across the United States. This rising trend is bolstering the demand for the tools and services needed by potential bettors. Additionally, these enthusiasts are excited about their ability to analyze player and team performance, positions, and other data that can enhance their understanding of the game. This heightened interest is driving the growth of the global player tracking market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Solution

Services

By Solution

Wearable

Optical

Application-Based

By Application

Fitness Tracking

Performance Tracking

Fraud Detection

Player Safety

By End-Use

Individual Sports

Team Sports

By Region

North America

Europe

the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

the Middle East and Africa

Declining Sports Budget Across Emerging Economies Anticipated As The Key Challenge Hampering Market Growth

There may have been a growing adoption of the latest technology for player tracking systems. However, the declining budget allocation for the sports industry, events, and equipment pose a significant threat to the global player tracking market. For instance, according to the Financial Ministry of India, the government declared a sports budget cut of

