United States Hand Sanitizer Market Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2032

The “Global United States Hand Sanitizer Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, offering insights into both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is an essential resource for businesses aiming to develop effective strategies for the years ahead, providing valuable insights into organizational performance and the market’s previous year’s performance.

United States Hand Sanitizer Market Poised for Sustained Growth: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2028

The United States hand sanitizer market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. This robust expansion is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

The market's significant proliferation is driven by the escalating prevalence of various infectious diseases and the heightened demand for hand sanitizers within healthcare institutions and facilities. Furthermore, the surge in diagnostic test demand, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, further fuels the need for hand sanitizers to prevent virus transmission. Additionally, as the demand for hand sanitizers surges, manufacturers in the United States are introducing a wide range of products, presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Online Sales Channels Accelerates the United States Hand Sanitizer Market

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the U.S. government during the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the distribution channels for hand sanitizers. Panic buying in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak led to shortages of hand sanitizers in supermarkets and hypermarkets, making access to these products more challenging for consumers. Consequently, hand sanitizer brands swiftly transitioned to online channels to boost their sales. Distributors also launched their products on popular consumer goods websites, such as Amazon.com, to enhance product accessibility in the market. This shift toward online distribution is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Expanding Hand Sanitizer Production Anticipated to Drive Market Growth

The rising market demand for hand sanitizers necessitates an expansion in production capacity to meet domestic product requirements. Companies are investing in expanding their production capacities and establishing new manufacturing facilities to address this demand. Notably, global chemicals giant INEOS plans to build two hand sanitizer plants with a combined production capacity of one million bottles to address hand sanitizer shortages. Analysts project that these factors will drive growth in the U.S. hand sanitizer market during the forecast period.

United States Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-User

In terms of end-users, the U.S. hand sanitizer market is segmented into hospitals, schools, restaurants, household purposes, and others. Hospitals account for the largest share of the market due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and strict government regulations governing patient and staff health and hygiene. Furthermore, the growing demand for diagnostic tests and surgical procedures in the United States is expected to fuel the demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals during the forecast period. Conversely, the school and restaurant segment is projected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by the reopening of these facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact of COVID-19 on the United States Hand Sanitizer Market

The unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States created lucrative growth opportunities for the hand sanitizer market. Hand sanitizers were in high demand in healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, and for personal use to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Nevertheless, the market encountered significant challenges during the initial period due to panic buying and product shortages in supermarkets and pharmacies. Despite these hurdles, manufacturers swiftly expanded their production capacities, further driving market growth during the forecast period.

United States Hand Sanitizer Market-Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the United States hand sanitizer market are GOJO Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Nice Pak, EO Products, KAS Direct, LLC, 3M, Procter & Gamble, Best Sanitizers, Kutol Products Company, Inc., and other prominent players.

The United States hand sanitizer market is highly fragmented with the presence of leading industry players. New entrants are also getting immense growth opportunities due to the huge demand and supply gap of hand sanitizers in the market. The companies are launching a wide range of products with various odours to attract consumers. Additionally, they are focusing on improving distribution channels and boosting their production penetration through digital platforms. In addition, partnerships, agreements, mergers, joint ventures, etc., are also common in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Form

Foam

Gel

Liquid

By Type

Alcohol-Based

Alcohol-Fee

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail Channels

Others

By End-User

Hospital

School

Restaurant

Households Purposes

Others

