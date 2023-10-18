China Hand Sanitizer Market Gross Margin, Regional Demand, Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2032

The “Global China Hand Sanitizer Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides an extensive analysis of the product and service industry, offering insights into both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as an invaluable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

China Hand Sanitizer Market Portraying a Positive Growth Rate: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2028

The China hand sanitizer market is experiencing significant growth, poised to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. This impressive growth is primarily attributed to the increasing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene, coupled with product innovations, including new fragrances and skin-enhancing qualities.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, has revealed that the China hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2028. This rapid market expansion is fueled by heightened health and hygiene consciousness among Chinese consumers, which was accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. One of the key contributors to market growth is the strict adherence to regulations and guidelines regarding hand hygiene. As the demand for hand sanitizers continues to surge, both global and local companies are introducing a wide range of products to seize the growth opportunities, thus propelling the China hand sanitizer market during the forecast period. However, the presence of numerous hand sanitizer brands within the region remains a challenge, affecting market growth.

Flourishing Online Sales Channels Expected to Drive the China Hand Sanitizer Market

The changing market landscape and disruptions in distribution channels due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Chinese government prompted manufacturers and consumers to swiftly embrace online shopping platforms. With the proliferation of smartphones and online applications, such as Alibaba, customers have access to a variety of hand sanitizers that may not have been readily available. Manufacturers are also investing in advertising, leveraging social media platforms, and capitalizing on influencer marketing to boost brand awareness and sales. The growth of online sales channels is expected to present significant growth opportunities for the China hand sanitizer market.

Introduction of New and Innovative Products

The market dynamics are evolving rapidly, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and its variants, leading to an increased demand for effective hand sanitizers. Consequently, hand sanitizer companies are heavily investing in research and development to bring innovation to their products. Notably, a recent innovation is long-lasting hand sanitizers, which contain water-based ingredients like silver nano-particles to provide extended anti-microbial properties over time. Such innovations are poised to drive market growth during the forecast period.

China Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-User

Based on end-users, the China hand sanitizer market is categorized into hospitals, schools, restaurants, household purposes, and others. The hospital segment holds a dominant position in the China hand sanitizer market due to stringent hygiene and sanitation guidelines aimed at preventing cross-contamination in healthcare facilities. Moreover, the demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals surged following the COVID-19 outbreak, as healthcare facilities grappled with a high number of COVID-19 cases, necessitating frequent use of hand sanitizers among healthcare workers to prevent cross-contamination.

Impact of COVID-19 on China Hand Sanitizer Market

The China hand sanitizer market witnessed remarkable growth following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Health organizations and the government recommended frequent handwashing with soap and water to curb the spread of the virus. Hand sanitizers emerged as an effective alternative for hand cleaning when soap and water were unavailable. Hand sanitizer use became particularly prominent in hospitals and temporary healthcare facilities to prevent cross-contamination among doctors, staff, patients, and visitors. Furthermore, strict regulatory compliance regarding hygiene and sanitation to prevent future outbreaks is expected to drive the China hand sanitizer market’s growth during the forecast period.

China Hand Sanitizer Market- Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the China hand sanitizer market are Dongguan Bath Concept Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Ningbo Pulisi Daily Chemical Products Factory Co. Ltd., Nantong Health & Beyond Hygienic Products Inc., Ningbo BST Clean & Care Products Co., Ltd., Shangrao Chunyu Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Lanqueen Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Amarrie Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Blue Moon International Co. Ltd., Shanghai Likang Disinfection High-Tech Co. Ltd., Gojo Industries, Inc. and other prominent players.

The China hand sanitizer market is highly fragmented, due to the presence of many global as well as regional companies. In China, regional hand sanitizer brands have a higher market share and a deeper penetration. The market players focus on dominating the market by launching a wide range of products targeting diverse consumer groups and gaining a great deal of sales through offline retail. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Form

Foam

Gel

Liquid

By Type

Alcohol-Based

Alcohol-Fee

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail Channels

Others

By End-User

Hospital

School

Restaurant

Households Purposes

Others

