India Hand Sanitizer Market Segmentation and Insight of Trends 2023 to 2032 with Top Countries Data

The “Global India Hand Sanitizer Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, offering insights into both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

India Hand Sanitizer Market Gearing Up for Impressive Growth: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 13.5% During 2022-2028

In India, the hand sanitizer market is experiencing remarkable growth, with a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% projected for the period of 2022 to 2028. This robust growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene, as well as product innovations, such as new fragrances and skin-enhancing properties.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the India hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 569.8 million in 2021. This market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 13.5%, resulting in revenue of approximately USD 1,256.1 million by the end of 2028. The rapid growth of the India hand sanitizer market is attributed to heightened consumer awareness about health and hygiene. The demand for hand sanitizers surged significantly following the outbreak of COVID-19 to prevent virus transmission through physical contact. Moreover, the introduction of new products with innovative features like fresh fragrances and skin-enhancing qualities presents promising growth opportunities for the India hand sanitizer market. However, the infiltration of fake and counterfeit products in the Indian market poses a significant challenge to market growth during the forecast period.

Expanding Online Sales Channels

The distribution of hand sanitizers was disrupted by the lockdown imposed by the Indian government to mitigate the spread of the virus. Retail stores and supermarkets faced shortages of stock, limiting consumer access to hand sanitizers. Consequently, companies quickly adapted by shifting their sales to popular online platforms such as Amazon.com and Flipkart. Companies like PeeSafe also started selling hand sanitizers through their websites. The surge in internet accessibility and online shopping growth post-COVID-19 significantly accelerated the expansion of the India hand sanitizer market.

India Hand Sanitizer Market – By Type

The India hand sanitizer market is categorized into alcohol-based and alcohol-free types. The alcohol-based segment dominates the market due to its greater effectiveness in preventing pathogen transmission. Health organizations and professionals recommend hand sanitizers with 60% or higher alcohol concentration. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been scientifically proven to reduce a wide range of microorganisms, including viruses like COVID-19, driving their market growth. In contrast, alcohol-free hand sanitizers occupy a smaller share in the market due to their lower effectiveness against pathogens.

India Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-User

The India hand sanitizer market’s end-users encompass hospitals, schools, restaurants, household purposes, and others. The hospital segment holds the largest market share due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in healthcare facilities and the risk of virus transmission in these settings. Additionally, the rising number of surgeries and the importance of maintaining hygiene in hospitals contribute to the growth of the hand sanitizer market in India. Among these, the restaurant segment also claims a significant market share, driven by government regulations and compliance requirements.

India Hand Sanitizer Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India hand sanitizer market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. Western India leads in market share, while North India also holds a substantial portion due to the increasing use of hand sanitizers in commercial spaces. As government COVID-19 restrictions ease and manufacturing activities resume, factories and offices are reopening, promoting the use of hand sanitizers to protect the health of employees and workers. This is expected to drive the growth of the India hand sanitizer market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Hand Sanitizer Market

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, the hand sanitizer market experienced significant growth. Healthcare facilities, overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, witnessed a surge in hand sanitizer usage among staff and patients to prevent transmission. Personal use of hand sanitizers was also strongly recommended, further boosting the India hand sanitizer market. Manufacturers, especially local brands, have expanded their production capacities to meet the growing demand for hand sanitizers after the COVID-19 outbreak, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

India Hand Sanitizer Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the India hand sanitizer market are Himalaya Drug Company, Cossmic India Pvt. Ltd., Zuci Naturals, Resil Chemical Pvt. Ltd., PeeSafe, Truworth Healthcare, SpringBliss, November Bloom Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many industry participants. However, the market is still welcoming to new entrants. The market players offer and launches a wide range of products to attract consumers and invest in improving distribution channels to expand its consumer base through retail sales. Hand sanitizer brands rely heavily on advertising and marketing strategies to create consumer awareness and boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of marketing strategie

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Form

Foam

Gel

Liquid

By Type

Alcohol-Based

Alcohol-Fee

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail Channels

Others

By End-User

Hospital

School

Restaurant

Households Purposes

Others

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

