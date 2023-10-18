Hand Sanitizer Market, Application Analysis, and Industry Growth Forecast by 2032

The “Global Hand Sanitizer Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides an extensive analysis of the product and service industry, offering insights into both historical trends and future prospects spanning from 2023 to 2031. This report is a valuable resource for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the years to come, providing insights into organizational performance and the market’s previous year.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Poised for Sustained Growth: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2028

The global hand sanitizer market is experiencing substantial growth with a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing consumer awareness of health and hygiene. Additionally, government measures aimed at promoting public use of hand sanitizers, coupled with expanded manufacturing capacity by producers, are propelling the market forward.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean revealed that the global hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, resulting in revenue of around USD 3.6 billion by the end of 2028. Hand sanitizers have evolved into a necessity as consumers are becoming more health and hygiene-conscious, and the risk of communicable diseases being transmitted via hands is on the rise. Governments in various countries are also taking initiatives to encourage public use of hand sanitizers, which is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are making substantial investments in expanding their production capacity to meet the global demand for hand sanitizers, ultimately increasing consumer access to these products and boosting overall market growth during the forecast period.

Growing Online Distribution Anticipated to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

In response to the spread of COVID-19, numerous countries implemented nationwide lockdowns, hindering the distribution of hand sanitizers and limiting consumer access to these products. Consequently, consumers and distributors quickly shifted to online channels to purchase hand sanitizers, fueling the growth of online distribution channels. Online distribution channels offer real-time demand tracking and prompt fulfillment of consumer demands. Consumers are also increasingly turning to popular online consumer goods platforms, such as Amazon.com, to purchase hand sanitizers, further driving market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Alcohol-Based Products Driving the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

The global hand sanitizer market is segmented into alcohol-based and alcohol-free products. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers dominate the market due to their high effectiveness in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, as recommended by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Alcohol-based sanitizers are also more effective at reducing a wide variety of microorganisms. In contrast, alcohol-free hand sanitizers represent a small share of the market because they are less effective than their alcohol-based counterparts and are therefore not typically recommended.

Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-User

The global hand sanitizer market’s end-users are categorized into hospitals, schools, restaurants, household use, and others. Hospitals account for the largest share of the market due to the need to prevent pathogen transmission and the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Consequently, hand sanitizers are used by nearly all hospital staff and visitors, driving market growth. Schools, restaurants, households, and other segments have also gained significant traction since the COVID-19 pandemic to meet government regulations regarding hygiene.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Regional Insights

The global hand sanitizer market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the market share, followed by Europe. Europe’s developed healthcare infrastructure and strict government policies are pivotal factors driving the demand for hand sanitizers in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. APAC countries, including China and India, are emerging as global manufacturing leaders, expected to boost the growth of the hand sanitizer market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hand Sanitizer Market

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the growth of the global hand sanitizer market. In response to the virus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued COVID-19 protection guidelines and recommended the use of hand sanitizers for self-protection and to prevent virus transmission, as they have proven to be effective at killing COVID-19 viruses. As a result, the demand for hand sanitizers surged during this period. The market is expected to yield favorable outcomes in the coming years as new variants of COVID-19 continue to emerge.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global hand sanitizer market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Vi-Jon Inc., 3M Company, Edgewell Personal Care, Unilever PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, GOJO Industries Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Company, L Brands Inc., Chattem Inc., Skinvisible Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Kutol Products Company, Procter and Gamble Company, Ecolab, DEB Group Ltd., and other prominent players.

The market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of several industry players. Moreover, market participants are introducing a new and diverse range of hand sanitizers with varying levels of alcohol to suit different skin types. They are also significantly investing in expanding their production capacity and improving their distribution channel and product accessibility to boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and advertisement & marketing, are also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Form

Foam

Gel

Liquid

By Type

Alcohol-Based

Alcohol-Fee

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail Channels

Others

By End-User

Hospital

School

Restaurant

Households Purposes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

