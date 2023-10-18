Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market 2023 : Business Scenario, Size and Dynamic Innovation by 2032

The “Global Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market” report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, focusing on historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is an invaluable resource for businesses seeking to develop effective strategies for the upcoming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market is Witnessing Modest Growth: Projected to Reach a Value of USD 34,098.4 Million by 2027

The Asia-Pacific Eyewear market is experiencing steady growth, projected to reach a value of USD 34,098.4 million by 2027. The primary driving factor for this growth is the increasing prevalence of myopia cases in the Asia-Pacific region. To gain a deeper understanding of the trends and factors fueling this market, click here to request a free sample of this report.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the Asia-Pacific Eyewear market was valued at USD 26,379.3 million in 2020. It is further projected to reach USD 34,098.4 million by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Several factors contribute to this growth, including the increasing prevalence of myopia cases, growing awareness of eye protection, and various eye conditions in children. The expanding geriatric population also plays a significant role in driving market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in manufacturing, evolving lifestyles, and a rising population of fashion-conscious youth are expected to fuel the Asian eyewear market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Fashion Eyewear Favoring the Asia Pacific Eyewear Market

The demand for fashion eyewear is steadily increasing across the Asia Pacific due to rising per capita income and improved living standards. Eyewear has evolved into a fashion accessory for fashion-conscious Millennials. For instance, fashion hubs like Shibuya and Harajuku in Tokyo are filled with young individuals sporting trendy eyewear. Large-framed glasses have become a popular fashion accessory among women in their teens and twenties, partly due to the resurgence of an ’80s retro look. Additionally, according to a recent report by Unicommerce, an Indian e-commerce-focused supply chain SaaS technology company, the online fashion industry in India grew by 61% in FY21. The report also notes that Tier 3 and cities beyond registered a growth of around 192% in FY21. Domestic and local brands like John Jacobs, IDEE, Lenskart, TitanEyePlus, Fastrack, among others, are reaping the benefits of this growth. For example, Lenskart raised over 200 million to expand its retail outlets across India and enter other European countries. The CEO of Lenskart claims that around 1.2 million glasses are sold every day in India. With rising per capita income and the growing demand for fashionable products, the market is poised for growth during the forecast period.

Growing Prevalence of Myopia across the Asia Pacific

The Asian population, especially young adults, has a higher incidence of high myopia compared to non-Asian young adults. Consequently, Asian populations experience higher rates of myopia compared to non-Asian populations. For instance, approximately 50% of Chinese people are myopic, while the global average is around 30%, according to the National Health Commission. Myopia is also a concern in India, affecting 7 to 8% of children aged 5 to 15, with the number expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Japan has also witnessed a rapid increase in the number of people seeking eye care treatment. A report by JAMA Ophthalmology and the Association of Optometrists (UK) indicates that myopia is prevalent among the younger generation in Japan. In 2019, the prevalence of myopia among children aged 6 to 11 and those aged 12 to 14 was estimated at 76.5% and 95%, respectively. The increasing prevalence of myopia can be attributed to excessive screen time and a decline in outdoor activities.

The Offline Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Market

Regarding distribution channels, the APAC eyewear market is divided into online and offline segments. The offline segment currently holds the largest share in the APAC eyewear market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. However, the online segment is anticipated to register the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the near future, reflecting the growing preference for online channels. Manufacturers have also adopted vertical integration and effective distribution networks to enhance profitability. Nonetheless, the offline segment remains the preferred method for purchasing eyeglasses, offering benefits such as eye examinations and consultations with experienced optometrists.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Pacific Eyewear Market

Several countries in the Asia-Pacific region implemented lockdowns in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020. China, where the COVID-19 virus is believed to have originated, was the first to impose a lockdown, which placed all industries at risk. Lockdowns posed numerous challenges to eyewear companies throughout the value chain. Consequently, the demand for eyewear products experienced a sharp decline in 2020. For example, Hong Kong, one of the largest exporters of spectacles and frames, witnessed a 22% decrease in the export of spectacles, lenses, and frames in 2020, according to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Similarly, the exports of products manufactured in mainland China also decreased by 22% in 2020 due to strict lockdown restrictions, disruptions in the supply chain, difficulties in procuring raw materials, and a shortage of labor. In contrast, India’s response to the global health crisis yielded mixed results. Brands like Lenskart reported double-digit growth in 2020 after a 78% loss in 2019. In contrast, Titan Eye Plus announced plans to withdraw from large-format stores, as they experienced stagnant growth.

Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market: By Country

The market is segmented by country, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific. China accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the eyewear market in China is attributed to initiatives by China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission, which aims to expand optical and optometric services in the region. India, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The increasing exposure to display screens, coupled with the growth of India’s cosmetic contact lens market, is driving the country’s eyewear market growth.

Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market – Competitive Landscape

The major players in the Asia Pacific eyewear market are Johnson & Johnson Vision, CooperVision, Charmant Group, Chemiglass Corporation, CIBA Vision Inc. (Alcon Vision LLC), Hoya Corporation, Bausch + Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Group, De Rigo S.p.A., Fielmann AG, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Rodenstock GmbH, Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd, Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd, Silhouette International Schmied AG., Uvex Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG., Vison Ease Lens, Inc., Lenskart, and others. Despite high fragmentation, no dominant player holds a significant market share in the Asia-Pacific. However, prominent brands such as EssilorLuxottica lead the market because of their wide range of brands, acquisitions of domestic players, and launch of new products. The domestic and small players are also slowly gaining a profitable share in the market.

In March 2021, Polyray Corp., a Chinese eyewear lens manufacturer, and SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, announced their collaboration for the use of SABIC’s LEXAN polycarbonate resin (PC) based on certified renewable feedstock in the lenses of multiple eyewear end applications, including sunglasses, safety goggles, and sports goggles.

