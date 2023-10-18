Air Purifier Market, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast 2032

The “Global Air Purifier Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, focusing on historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is an invaluable resource for businesses seeking to develop effective strategies for the upcoming years, offering insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Air Purifier Market Clocking Impressive Growth: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2027

The global air purifier market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% by 2027. This growth can be attributed to deteriorating air quality and the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases worldwide. Additionally, the market benefits from the introduction of feature-rich air purifiers by various brands at competitive prices.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the global air purifier market was valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6%, reaching a revenue of approximately USD 21.6 billion by the end of 2027. The global air purifier market is gaining significant traction due to worsening air quality and the rising incidence of airborne diseases worldwide. A 2016 report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlighted that air pollution causes approximately 6.5 million deaths annually, making it the fourth-largest threat to human health.

The highest levels of pollution are observed in emerging economies, particularly countries like India and China, where increasing energy demand has coincided with rising pollution levels. These factors are driving the growth of the global air purifier market. The market is also fueled by advanced air purification technologies such as HEPA air purifiers, activated carbon air purifiers, ionic air purifiers, and photocatalytic air purifiers. Furthermore, the introduction of a wide range of air purifiers by various brands at competitive prices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Penetration of Online Distribution Channels is Driving the Global Air Purifier Market

Regarding distribution channels, the global air purifier market is divided into online distribution channels and offline distribution channels. In 2020, the online distribution channel held the largest market share. The air purifier market is relatively new and gained significant momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, consumers turned to online stores to purchase air purifiers due to lockdown restrictions. Online platforms like Amazon.com offer a wide array of products at discounted prices, contributing to the growth of the online distribution channel.

Growing Application of Air Purifiers in Commercial Facilities is Anticipated to Boost the Market Growth

The global air purifier market is categorized based on applications, including residential, industrial, and commercial. The commercial segment holds the largest market share due to the widespread use of air purifiers in commercial facilities such as hotels, airports, movie theaters, hospitals, and shopping complexes. Air purifiers are crucial in healthcare facilities like hospitals and clinics, where they help maintain infection control to protect the health of patients and staff. However, the residential segment is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by deteriorating air quality and the increasing need to enhance indoor air quality at home.

Global Air Purifier Market – By Product Type

The global air purifier market is categorized by product types, including portable air purifiers, whole-house air purifiers and cleaners, electrostatic precipitators, smart air purifiers, and others. Portable air purifiers account for the largest market share due to their portability and effectiveness in eliminating airborne viruses, germs, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toxic chemicals, and odors. This category constitutes the majority of the residential air purifier market.

Global Air Purifier Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest market share in the global air purifier market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the flourishing automobile industry in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Governments and automobile manufacturers in these countries are taking stringent initiatives to promote technologies that reduce the harmful effects of toxic air. Consequently, the demand for air purifiers is on the rise in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Air Purifier Market

The COVID-19 pandemic made air purifiers a necessity rather than a luxury. Consequently, air purifier sales surged in response to the pandemic, with high-performance units featuring HEPA and activated carbon filters becoming increasingly popular for limiting the spread of the virus. For example, Aurabeat, a Hong Kong-based company, developed an air purifier that can remove 99.9% of COVID-19 particles from the air. Following the introduction of this air filtration device, the company experienced a substantial surge in global demand. As a result, analysts anticipate global air purifier sales will continue to rise in the coming years as people become more aware of the dangers of air pollution and the benefits of air purifiers.

Global Air Purifier Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global air purifier market are Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, LG Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V., 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Fumex Inc., Electrocorp, Eureka Forbes, SPX Flow, Blueair AB, IQAir, Coway Co., Ltd, Xiaomi Inc., and other prominent players.

The market is dominated by technological giants such as Xiaomi Inc., Coway Co., LG Corporation, etc. The companies launch a wide range of products at competitive prices to cater to the needs of various industries and consumers. They also engage in research & development activities to embed new technologies, such as WiFi and AI into their products. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Share & Forecast, by Segment

By Technology

HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

Activated Carbon Technology

UV Technology

Negative Ion

Others

By Coverage

By Product Type

Portable Air Purifiers

Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

Electrostatic Precipitators

Smart air purifier

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

Specialty stores

Departmental stores

Direct to Consumer

Others

By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

