Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market Size Future Business Opportunities 2023-2031

The global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market accounted for USD 709.80 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period. The global cardiovascular information system market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, end user and region. Based on component, the market has been divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of Deployment, the global cardiovascular information (CVIS) system market has been segmented into on-premise and web/cloud-based model. On the basis of application, the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market has been segmented into cardiac and peripheral catheterization, hemodynamic monitoring, electrophysiology, echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, ECG/stress/Holter management, nuclear cardiology, and others.

What is the Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS)?

The Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) is a comprehensive software solution used in healthcare settings to manage and streamline the storage, retrieval, and analysis of patient data related to cardiovascular care. It integrates various cardiovascular diagnostic and imaging technologies, such as echocardiography, catheterization, and electrophysiology, into a single digital platform, allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently access, interpret, and share patient information, images, and test results, ultimately improving patient care, diagnosis, and treatment planning in the field of cardiology. Major Players

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

McKesson Corporation (Change Healthcare)

Cerner Corporation

IBM Watson Health

LUMEDX

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Agfa Healthcare)

Digisonics Inc.

Carestream Health

Epic Systems Corporation

ScImage, Inc.

These companies are prominent players in the field of cardiovascular information systems, providing solutions and technologies for managing and improving the cardiovascular healthcare industry.

