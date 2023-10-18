United States Plant-Based Oils Market, Key Stakeholders, Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants by 2032

The “Global United States Plant-Based Oils Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry. It examines historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031, serving as a valuable resource for businesses looking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years. The report offers insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

United States Plant-Based Oils Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% until 2028

The United States Plant-Based Oils Market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% by the end of 2028. This growth is driven by various factors, including the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, expanding health awareness, and the increasing demand for sustainable and alternative fuels.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the United States Plant-Based Oils Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by the end of 2028. This remarkable growth is due to several factors. First, there’s a growing consumer interest in natural and organic food, beverages, and personal care products. Producers are shifting their focus from synthetic to natural products to meet this demand. Second, there is an increasing demand for heart-healthy oils, such as olive oil, as awareness of cardiovascular diseases and overall health rises. Finally, the market for plant-based oils in the United States is expanding due to the growing need for sustainable and alternative fuels. However, challenges include the inadequate supply of raw materials and price fluctuations, which may restrict market growth.

Rising Interest in Natural Flavors

Consumer preferences are shifting due to the potential risks associated with synthetic flavors. Plant-based oils offer minimal nutritional value and can sometimes harm the environment. Therefore, natural oils are gaining popularity because of growing concerns about safety and potential health effects. Consumers are increasingly aware of the negative consequences of consuming synthetic chemicals in food and beverages. Several health and food safety organizations have banned artificial flavorings. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned seven cancer-linked synthetic flavorings on October 5, 2018. As a result, the use of organically derived alternatives to these banned flavors is recommended because they are safer.

Discovering New Herbs and Oils in Response to Changing Customer Preferences and Trends

The United States government and numerous businesses are investing in research and development to increase consumer awareness of the benefits of natural ingredients and extracts. Many companies are conducting research to develop new plant-based oils that cater to consumer preferences. The creation of consumer-favorite plant-based flavors and fragrances opens up new market opportunities for plant-based oil producers. Changes in consumer lifestyles and the increasing popularity of natural flavors in developing countries have also contributed to the growth of the plant-based oils market. Globalization has led to greater exposure to scents and fragrances from various cultures.

Challenge: Fierce Competition Due to Similar Products

The plant-based oils market is highly competitive, with both large and small players. Major market players are focusing on research and development to create plant extracts that meet the needs of the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries worldwide. The growing demand for natural, clean-labeled food and cosmetic products has also led to the rise of distributors that cater to specialized markets. The strong demand for plant extracts has created new opportunities for growth.

Segmental Coverage

United States Plant-Based Oils Market By Application

The United States Plant-Based Oils Market is segmented by application into Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Biofuel, Industrial, and Others. Among these, the food and beverage segment holds the largest market share. Plant-based oils are widely used in the production of processed foods, bakery goods, confectionery, dairy products, and bread. Processed food products like salad dressings, margarine, mayonnaise, and cookies extensively use plant-based oils due to their wide availability and high polyunsaturated fatty acid content, which promotes heart health. The industrial segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It includes applications like oleochemicals and biodiesel, which are expected to contribute to the segment’s market share and growth rate. Plant-based oils are preferred for biodiesel production because of their high energy content and renewable source, derived from plant fruits and seeds.

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Plant-Based Oil Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted various industries. Business shutdowns and supply chain disruptions led to economic challenges. The supply of raw materials for medicinal plant-based oils was affected, leading to increased prices. COVID-19 also disrupted logistics, resulting in higher costs for manufacturers of medicinal plant extracts. The limitations on cross-border commodity shipping during the pandemic made businesses more reliant on local raw material suppliers, increasing supplier bargaining power. Consequently, prices of plant-based oils rose due to increased raw material costs and high demand.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the United States Plant-Based Oil Market are ADM, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Westmill Food, CHS Inc, FUJI Oil Asia Pte Ltd, Ag Processing Inc a Cooperative, Riceland Foods, ACH Food Companies Inc, Viterra, and other prominent players. The United States Plant-Based Oil Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2030

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Source

Sunflower Oil

Palm Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Coconut Oil

Others

By Application

Food And Beverages

Animal Feed

Biofuel

Industrial

Others

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States Plant-Based Oil Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the United States Plant-Based Oil Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

