Biomass Briquettes Market Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Industry Players by 2032

The “Global Biomass Briquettes Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides an in-depth analysis of the product and service industry. It explores historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031, serving as a valuable resource for businesses aiming to develop effective strategies for the years ahead. The report offers insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the preceding year.

Global Biomass Briquettes Market to Surpass USD 700 Million by 2028

The global biomass briquettes market is on a trajectory to exceed USD 700 million by 2028. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing adoption of biomass briquettes as a cleaner fuel for power generation, which contributes to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Additionally, government policies encouraging the use of biomass as an alternative energy source are driving market growth during the forecast period.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the Global Biomass Briquettes Market was valued at USD 429.0 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 701.5 million by 2028, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028. The substantial growth of the biomass briquettes market is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of biomass briquettes as a cleaner fuel for power generation, resulting in lower GHG emissions. Furthermore, government policies that encourage the adoption of biomass as an alternative energy source are propelling market growth throughout the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR347

Rising Adoption of Biomass Briquettes as a Clean Fuel Reducing GHG Emissions

Biomass briquettes represent an excellent alternative energy source compared to wood fuel. The use of clean energy in commercial and residential settings plays a vital role in improving human health, reducing the impact of climate change, and alleviating the burden of daily fuel collection for hundreds of millions of people, particularly women and children. Governments worldwide have implemented various policy measures to promote the adoption of biomass as an alternative energy source, further driving the growth of biomass briquettes during the forecast period. For example, the UK Government intends to release a Biomass Strategy in 2022, outlining the government’s approach to leveraging biomass to achieve net-zero emissions across the economy. This strategy will encompass the necessary policies, including resource sustainability and air quality requirements, as well as GHG accounting mechanisms.

The Power Generation Segment Expected to Grow Significantly

Within the global biomass briquettes market, the power generation segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Biomass briquettes serve as a cleaner substitute for coal and other fossil fuels in power generation. Biomass resources are abundant, and biomass briquettes do not require additional power-generation equipment, making them easy to adopt. This has encouraged numerous power companies around the world to explore the use of biomass briquettes. For instance, in December 2021, The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) in Maharashtra, India, announced the experimental use of biomass briquettes in one of its power stations. Biomass briquettes are also widely used in thermal power plants to reduce GHG emissions.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Biomass Briquettes Market

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global biomass briquettes market. The sudden onset of the pandemic led to the implementation of stringent lockdown measures in many countries, disrupting the import and export of biomass briquettes. Various end-use industries had to scale down or completely halt production due to factors like contractual obligations, health and safety measures, resource availability, and project delays or cancellations as a result of the pandemic. Moreover, COVID-19 directly affected production and demand, leading to supply chain disruptions and market volatility that impacted industrial operations. Nevertheless, as market conditions improve in the post-pandemic era, the growth of biomass briquettes is expected to recover during the forecast period, presenting attractive opportunities for manufacturers and distributors worldwide.

The Asia-Pacific Region Is Poised for the Highest CAGR

In terms of regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market within the global biomass briquettes market. This growth can be attributed to the extensive use of biomass briquettes in developing countries within Asia. These countries have been the largest consumers of bio-briquettes, particularly for domestic cooking activities due to the limited availability of cooking fuel. The market is also gaining traction in developed economies where biomass briquettes are used for heating boilers in electricity generation. China is expected to experience the most significant growth in market penetration due to government policies aimed at boosting production. Additionally, Chinese biomass fuel production technology advancements have increased their market share and global competitiveness. The Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing increasingly stringent environmental regulations, further fueling market growth throughout the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR347

Competitive Landscape

The global biomass briquettes market is characterized by many local, regional, and global vendors. The key players operating in the global biomass briquettes market are German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific Bioenergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, Blue Fire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Energex, Protocol Energy, Agropellets, Granules LG and other prominent players. The players maintain their dominance in the market by investing in research and development activities, integrating the latest and advanced technologies into their products, and launching improved products for the customers.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Wood Biomass Briquette

Agro Waste Biomass Briquette

Sawdust Biomass Briquette

By Application

Thermal Energy

Power Generation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Dont miss the business opportunity of the global biomass briquettes market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global biomass briquettes market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global biomass briquettes market along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market’s growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR347

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Methodology

Market Overview

Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

Regional Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region

Product/Service Analysis

Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service

End-User Analysis

End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User

Industry Structure

Key Findings and Recommendations

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions: –

What form of belongings and techniques do you use?

We use files from the demand and furnish aspect and paid databases.

Our report mentions all the sources and techniques used to accumulate files and information.

Can I get archives from a special area or geographic area?

Yes, we furnish country-specific facts in opinions and personalized formats.

In our report, we cowl most essential worldwide places and regions.

However, if a precise area is required, we will happily furnish the information that you need.

Do you provide market share records for a specific country/region?

Yes, we will assume about the scope to furnish market share information and insights.

This company is section of a personalized requirement.

Do you provide after-sales support?

Yes, we will furnish a quantity of hours of analyst assist to get to the bottom of your problem.

Please contact our profits marketing consultant and will time desk a meeting with our analyst.

Do you promote a specific area of the report?

Yes, we grant precise sections of the report.

Please contact our profits representative.

What if the file I want is no longer listed in the document repository?

The Stratagem Market Insights encompass a database of opinions on a wide variety of industries, on the other hand no longer all opinions are listed on the website.

Please contact our profits crew in accordance to your requirements.

What choices can I use before than shopping for the report?

We furnish consumers with centered and particular objective-based research.

You can contact an analyst for a product overview to get an opinion.

You can use your personalized requirements and we will grant you with the high-quality features.

Are you now not successful to find out what exactly you are looking for?

The scope can additionally no longer be covered.

If it is notably based totally on your special neighborhood of interest, we can customize your requirements and consist of them into the search for framework at any time, and supply you with customized evaluations in accordance to your authentic situation.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR347

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/