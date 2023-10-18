Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Inverter Market Share, Size, Financial Summaries Analysis from 2023 to 2032

The “Global Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Inverter Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides an in-depth analysis of the product and service industry. It explores historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031, serving as a valuable resource for businesses aiming to develop effective strategies for the years ahead. The report offers insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the preceding year.

Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Inverters Market to Grow at 16.5% during the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) renewable energy inverters market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during 2022-2028. This surge can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity generation from renewable energy sources and favorable government regulations and incentives promoting power generation from renewable sources.

A recent report from Report Ocean, a prominent strategic consulting and market research firm, forecasts that the APAC Renewable Energy Inverters Market will grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2028. The market’s robust growth is driven by various factors, including increased investments in renewable energy projects across emerging nations, growing concerns about reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the prevalence of frequent power outages coupled with an unreliable grid infrastructure.

Climate Change Awareness to Fuel Demand for Renewable Energy

The growing awareness of climate change and the importance of sustainable energy sources for reducing harmful gas emissions are expected to play a pivotal role in driving the expansion of the APAC renewable energy inverter market. The increasing demand for electricity generated from renewable energy sources and the implementation of government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy for electricity generation are key drivers propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the rapid electrification of rural and remote areas in developing countries during the forecast period is anticipated to further boost the demand for renewable energy inverters.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the promising growth, challenges such as limited awareness, the high initial cost of new infrastructure development, and recent reductions in government subsidies for solar panels in the region could potentially constrain the expansion of the APAC renewable energy inverter market during the forecast period.

Segmental Coverage

Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Inverter Market – By Type

The APAC renewable energy inverter market comprises various inverter types, including central inverters, off-grid inverters, micro-inverters, grid-tied inverters, and battery-based inverters. Among these, the grid-tied inverters segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period, primarily due to the increased installation of large-scale renewable electricity projects. Meanwhile, the central inverter segment is projected to experience accelerated growth, driven by the rising installation of solar energy generation equipment.

Impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Inverters Market

The COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns and infrastructure delays have temporarily slowed the expansion of the market. Major players in the value chain experienced delays in inverter production, pessimism about capacity expansion, and financial challenges. However, the market for renewable energy inverters in APAC is expected to rebound, supported by favorable government programs and investments in solar-powered electrification in remote and rural areas.

Competitive Landscape

APAC is home to many major manufacturers of renewable energy inverters, including General Electric, SMA Solar Technology, Sungrow, Darfon Electronics Corp., Schneider Electric, Enphase Energy, Siemens, Fimer Group, Eaton Corporation, SolarEdge Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited, TMEIC, Panasonic Corporation, Ginlong Technologies, GoodWe, and Shenzhen SOFARSOLAR Co., Ltd.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Inverter Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Inverter Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product Type

Central Inverter

Micro-Inverter

Off-Grid Inverter

Grid-Tied Inverter

Battery-Based Inverter

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Region

China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

