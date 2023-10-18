Taiwan foreign minister in shouting match with lawmaker over citizens in Israel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Questions about Taiwan’s plan to evacuate citizens from Israel directed at Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) became a shouting match in the legislature’s committee on foreign affairs on Wednesday (Oct. 18).

The Kuomintang’s (KMT) Li Kui-bin (李貴敏) asked Wu if the government planned to evacuate its citizens from Israel and what impact the war was having on the country so far. “At present, there is no impact from the war on Taiwan, but it is possible in the future there will be,” Wu said.

“If there is any impact, of course, we will have clear measures in place,” he said, referring to evacuation plans for Taiwanese in Israel. Wu said that each of the 146 people in Israel had been contacted and they had not requested evacuation.

After receiving his answer, Li continued to demand Wu give the “ordinary people” clarity on the issue, saying he was “up on a high horse (高高在上).” As questioning continued, the tone of the conversation steadily rose until Wu slammed his hand on a table and began to yell the words “personal attack” over Li as she spoke.

On Oct. 7, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said that all Taiwanese citizens in Israel were confirmed safe, though has since rejected a complaint from a man who said he felt he was not properly helped. On Oct. 11, the education ministry said that all Taiwanese students in Israel had decided to remain for the time being.



Video of the exchange takes place at about 5 hours and 40 minutes into the meeting. (Youtube, CTS video)