Taiwan actor Nono Chen summoned for body search tied to sexual assault allegations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actor Nono Chen (陳宣裕) on Wednesday (Oct. 18) was summoned by the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office for the second time as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and other sex-related offenses.

In June, internet celebrity Anisa (小紅老師) accused Chen of committing five illegal acts: sexual harassment, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, forced indecency, and sexual assault of an underage girl. Prosecutors questioned Chen for the first time in August and he was released on NT$500,000 (US$15,000) bail.

On Wednesday, prosecutors summoned him for a second round of questioning. After a two-hour interrogation, he was taken to a private room to confirm whether certain features of his intimate parts matched the description of his victims, reported UDN.

When the allegations of sexual offenses against multiple women surfaced in June, Chen announced that he was retiring from the entertainment industry. In a Facebook post uploaded on June 21, Chen said, "I will immediately stop working in the performing arts and will sincerely and deeply reflect on myself."

Anisa said at a press conference in June that after she revealed her personal experience, she received direct messages from nearly 20 other women claiming to have similar experiences, including program staff and interns. She alleged that Chen was constantly targeting women of various professions and ages, using Facebook, WeChat, Instagram, or through his work on television stations to forcibly sexually assault or molest the victims without consent, including aromatherapy therapists and hostesses.

Anisa said that the victims, including herself, originally only wanted an apology, but because Chen failed to admit his misdeeds, she decided to press charges.

Prosecutors recently conducted a search at Chen's residence and subsequently summoned him for questioning at the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office. The media captured photos, and Chen was criticized by the public, with some calling him "scum."

However, he remained silent throughout the process. It was reported that during the interrogation, Chen downplayed the seriousness of the allegations and refused to admit guilt.

Therefore, prosecutors felt it was necessary to summon the victims to clarify the details of the case, and then question Chen again based on their testimonies and evidence recently gathered during the investigation.