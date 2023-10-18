Japan Self-Defense Force readies Israel evacuation mission

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is planning to dispatch three Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) aircraft to Israel to evacuate its citizens as the Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies.

According to a recent Japanese media report, eight people have taken charter flights arranged by the Japanese government. It is reported that 51 people have been evacuated aboard South Korean military aircraft, per CNA.

A report by TBS Television said Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hiroshi Moriya, announced on Tuesday (Oct. 17) that three JSDF aircraft will be dispatched to assist with the evacuation of Japanese citizens residing in Israel.

Moriya said Japan is conducting surveys to assess the willingness of Japanese expatriates to leave Israel, with the aim of facilitating their evacuation by JSDF aircraft as early as the latter half of this week. According to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of Oct. 9, there are approximately 1,300 Japanese citizens living in Israel and Palestine.

Currently, the JSDF has one C-2 transport aircraft on standby in Djibouti in East Africa. Additionally, one KC-767 aerial refueling and transport aircraft, along with one C-2 transport aircraft, are on standby in Jordan.

Eight Japanese expatriates arrived in Dubai on Oct. 15 aboard charter flights arranged by the Japanese government. An additional 51 Japanese citizens arrived near Seoul on the evening of Oct.14 aboard a South Korean military transport plane.

Yahoo reported that Japan’s evacuation plans have left its citizens feeling less than impressed. The Japanese government has allegedly demanded citizens pay JYP30,000 (US$200) for a seat on evacuation flights.

Japanese citizens are reported to be unsatisfied with the fare given that evacuation flights organized by the South Korean government are free. Yahoo also reported that Japanese evacuation flights only traveled to Dubai, while South Korean flights took citizens home on direct flights.