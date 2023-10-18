Taiwan to host 2024 World Indigenous Travel Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has chosen the indigenous word “tulu” or “three” as the theme for the 2024 World Indigenous Travel Summit, representing culture, environment, and tourism, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 18).

The summit will include a forum in Kaohsiung City April 16-17, but be followed by a tour of the country April 18-20. New Zealand launched the event in 2018 and Australia organized its second edition this year.

The theme for Taiwan’s summit symbolized the unity and common points of Indigenous cultures, according to Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) Minister Icyang Parod. He expressed hope the event would promote tribal tourism while protecting the environment and respecting local culture, the Liberty Times reported.

The minister emphasized how 14 of 16 Indigenous peoples in Taiwan used the word “tulu” or a similar word, while it was also understood in New Zealand, Tuvalu, Guam, and the Philippines. New Zealand envoy Mark Pearson and Australia Deputy Representative Michael Googan attended the CIP presentation Wednesday, lauding the role the summit would play in bringing Indigenous culture into the mainstream.

The event will attract Indigenous leaders, government officials, academics and experts, and representatives of the travel industry. The CIP said the main concern was how to use travel and tourism to benefit local culture and creativity.