Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan introduces hormone-free Moisturising Cream and Moisturising Cremolum, clinically proven to soothe vaginal dryness

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 October 2023 - Many woman experiencing menopause are troubled by vaginal dryness. It can cause discomfort when sitting, standing, exercising, during urinating and even working, and can greatly impact their quality of life. In Hong Kong, every 2 out of 3 women has experienced symptoms of Vaginal Dryness1. Yet, it remains a taboo topic, making it difficult for women to discuss their intimate health concerns with family, friends, or doctors, resulting in only one-quarter of affected woman seeking treatment2.



Vaginal secretions gradually decrease as a woman ages, resulting in decreased lubrication and elasticity of the vaginal tissue. This can result in vaginal dryness and associated symptoms such as dryness, itching, burning, and pain3. Given that these symptoms closely resemble those associated with other vaginal flora issues, many women have been perplexed and resorted to over-the-counter remedies, which may exacerbate the situation2.



Symptoms of vaginal dryness can also be mistaken for poor hygiene. In fact, excessive cleansing of the intimate area with conventional soaps and vaginal douching, may risk irritating the vaginal skin and disrupt the vaginal flora, leading to worsening of the condition.



Soothing Vaginal Dryness with the right products



Dr Dawn Harper, a general practitioner in United Kingdom known for her expertise on menopause, emphasises on the importance for women suffering from vaginal dryness to use a moisturising cream with high water content and lipids which can provide lasting soothing relief for women experiencing Vaginal Dryness.



Introducing Hormone-Free Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream and Moisturising Cremolum



Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream



Effectively relieves dryness, itching, burning and pain associated with vaginal dryness



Contains high water content and soothing lipids, keeps skin of intimate area soft and supple



Contains lactic acid and is thus adjusted to the healthy pH level in the vagina



Hormone-free and can be applied intravaginally and to the external genital area

Smooth melting pessary, forms into a cream in the vagina together with vaginal fluids



Individually wrapped for more hygiene and convenience



Hormone-free and can be applied intravaginally



Free from preservatives



Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream can not only moisturises the internal and external skin of the vagina, but also supplies it with nourishing lipids, leaving the skin of the intimate area supple and soft.Several clinical studies have been performed with Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream, proving its efficacy and tolerability. Not only did the cream show superior efficacy as well as tolerability as compared to a water-based non-hormonal gel, but it was statistically significantly non-inferior to a hormone-containing cream (estriol 0.1%) in terms of improvement on subjective symptoms of vaginal drynessAlso available as an innovative pessary for greater convenience without the use of an applicator:A Dr.Wolff’s clinical studyalso found that the Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cremolum provided a long-lasting soothing effect that lasted 3 days or longer for majority of participants. It significantly improves the symptoms of dryness, itching, burning, and pain associated with vaginal dryness and provides relief from first application, allowing these women to achieve a better quality of life. Furthermore, 90% of test participants rated the moisturising cremolum as very easy or simple to use.For more questions on the products mentioned above, please refer to Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan official site: https://www.vagisan.hk/ Hashtag: #Vagisan #vagisanforvaginaldryness

About Dr. Wolff

Founded in 1905, Dr. Wolff is one of the largest medium-sized family-owned businesses in the Germany.



The Dr. Wolff Group consists of the owner-managed companies Dr. Kurt Wolff, Dr. August Wolff and their international subsidiaries. Distinguished by the development and creative marketing of real innovations for more than 100 years, the company concentrates on products which embody verifiable advantages for consumers.



For more information, please visit: Dr. Wolff Group ( drwolffgroup.com)

