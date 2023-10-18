Ko Wen-je compares Taiwan-China relations to prostate cancer treatment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential contender Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has drawn fire from the Taiwan Urological Association (TUA) after he used prostate cancer treatment as a metaphor for Taiwan-China relations.

When posed a question about cross-strait issues at an outdoor event in Changhua on Saturday (Oct. 14), Ko said that prostate cancer patients can survive for more than 10 years, but "insisting on removing it (prostate) may lead to a faster death," reported Liberty Times. He said this showed that "we should coexist with the enemy," and both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be united and not encourage division.

In response to Ko's claims, the TUA issued a statement on Monday (Oct. 16), warning that Ko's remarks may mislead the public. It pointed out that prostate cancer treatment is based on the actual clinical stage.

It stated that there are currently detailed treatment guidelines that can be followed. "Surgical removal of the prostate is also one of the important treatment methods recommended by the guidelines," said the organization.

The TUA emphasized that "The surgical risks and prognosis are supported by detailed data, and it is not the case as claimed that, 'insisting on removing it may lead to a faster death.'"

The doctors also stressed that "Early detection and early treatment of urinary tract cancer has a better prognosis and a longer survival." However, in Taiwan, as the initial diagnoses of prostate cancer tend to be at later stages compared to other countries, the prognosis is worse.

Taiwanese men should pay more attention to their own prostate health, and if they experience symptoms such as frequent urination and nocturia, they should seek medical treatment early, said the TUA. If individuals have concerns about prostate cancer, they should consult with a professional physician and arrange treatment based on their individual condition, "and it is better not to rely on one-sided reports," concluded the specialists.

Physician and Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislative candidate Wu Hsin-tai (吳欣岱) on Tuesday (Oct. 17) took to Facebook to share the TUA statement and wrote, "Even in the field of medical knowledge, Ko Wen-je can make baseless claims and get debunked like this. How strong must his confidence be in bluffing on other issues?"

The following is Wu's criticism of Ko's comments and the statement issued by the TUA: