Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2032

The Report Ocean has published a comprehensive “Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market” report, which offers a thorough analysis of the product and service industry. This report not only explores historical trends but also provides insights into future prospects from 2023 to 2031. It serves as an invaluable resource for businesses looking to develop effective strategies for the years ahead, offering a glimpse into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market on Track to Reach USD 887 Million by 2028

The global central fill pharmacy automation market is poised for significant growth driven by the adoption of automation, which enhances prescription accuracy and reduces overall filling costs.

In 2021, the global central fill pharmacy market reached a value of USD 432.86 million, showing substantial growth with a strong CAGR during the 2018-2021 period. Further, the market is projected to reach USD 887.01 million by 2028, driven by a remarkable CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the increasing global demand for specialized drug dispensing. Central fill pharmacy automation involves a fully automated system managed by machines and robots to handle the entire inventory process. This technology has gained popularity among end-users due to its focus on reducing pharmaceutical errors and expanding the patient base. The proliferation of automation across various industries has also driven the demand for central fill pharmacy automation.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Presents Lucrative Market Opportunities

The healthcare system in the United States incurs significant costs due to non-adherence to medications, amounting to USD 300 billion. Adherence packaging technology and centralized filling are becoming increasingly crucial, especially with 23% of the population in the United States consuming three or more drugs daily. Consequently, the increased healthcare spending by governments in both developed and developing nations presents a significant market opportunity for the global central fill pharmacy industry in the coming years. According to the National Health Expenditure Data, healthcare expenditure increased by 9.7% to reach $4.1 trillion in 2020, amounting to $12,530 per person and accounting for 19.7% of the GDP. Medicare spending is projected to rise by 3.5% to $829.5 billion in 2020, constituting 20% of total healthcare expenditure. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the growth of the healthcare sector. National health spending is expected to continue increasing at an average annual rate of 5.4% from 2019 to 2028, reaching $6.2 trillion by 2028. By implementing the right automation solutions, pharmacists can play a more active role in value-based care, ultimately improving patient outcomes. Lucrative opportunities in the industry are emerging due to the rising healthcare expenditures and collaborations among industry players.

Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

Ongoing technological advancements in the central fill pharmacy automation market have further solidified its role in the pharmacy sector. Systems like the RoboPharma central fill pharmacy automation are capable of filling up to 100,000 prescriptions daily. One of the key benefits of robotic dispensing is its ability to handle up to 300 prescription scripts each day with a single technician overseeing the process. Such innovative solutions have revolutionized the pharmacy automation industry and increased the quality of patient care and digital healthcare.

Automated Medication Dispensing System Takes the Lead

The central fill pharmacy automation market comprises products and services categorized into software, equipment, and services. Equipment subcategories include automated medication dispensing systems, integrated workflow automation systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated medication compounding systems, automated tabletop counters, automated storage and retrieval systems, and others. On the other hand, services encompass consulting, facility designing, custom software development, and more. The automated medication dispensing systems accounted for the largest market share in 2020. These systems include mini-drawers stocked per patient by the pharmacy, enabling the storage of almost 90% of pharmacy inventory. Secure access ensures that only authorized individuals can open the drawer and access specific quantities of medication. This segment is in high demand due to its role in reducing medication errors and preventing drug abuse in hospital and clinic settings.

North America Dominates the Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market

In 2021, North America held the largest share in the global central fill pharmacy automation market. This leadership position can be attributed to the presence of major industry players, substantial investments in research and development (R&D), advancements in the pharmaceutical sector, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases driving the growth of the central fill pharmacy automation market in the region.

North America is witnessing a growing number of cancer cases, with projections indicating a rise to 29.5 million new cancer cases per year by 2040. Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States, surpassed only by heart disease. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2022, the United States is expected to see 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer-related deaths, translating to 1,670 fatalities each day. These alarming statistics are contributing to an expanding patient pool, further underscoring the need for automation in the pharmacy sector.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the central fill pharmacy automation market. The loss of workforce due to social distancing measures and the need to reduce labor costs prompted the implementation of central fill pharmacy automation systems in pharmacies worldwide. Automation, particularly during the pandemic, became increasingly commonplace across various industries. Companies like ScrpitPro enabled pharmacists to manage workflow and pharmacy operations remotely, even from their homes, using workflow platforms and pharmacy management software. The current emphasis on digital healthcare has further fueled the demand for central fill pharmacy automation in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The central fill pharmacy automation market is moderately competitive and highly fragmented, with numerous global and regional players operating in it. The key players dominating the market are ARxIUM, Inc., RXSAFE, LLC, Parata systems, Omnicell, Inc., McKesson Corporation, ScriptPro, Kuka AG, Innovation Associates Inc., and other prominent players. McKesson Corporation is a market leader in pharmacy automation for central fill. In central fill pharmacy automation McKesson Corporation offers products such as drug dispensing systems and pharmacy management software solutions. In recent years, players such as Parata Systems, ARxIUM, McKesson Corporation, and QMSI have gained significant revenue by providing central filling services and customized solutions tailored to the needs of their customers.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Products & Services

Equipment

Automated Medication Dispensing System

Integrated Workflow Automation Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

Automated Table Top Counters

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Others

Software

Services

Consulting

Workflow and process optimization

Facility Designing

Customer Software Development

Others

By Vendors

Equipment Vendors

Consulting Vendors

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

