Mobile Gaming Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report 2023-2032 | (CAGR) of 14.1%

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Mobile Gaming. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Mobile Gaming study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Mobile Gaming.

The global mobile gaming market size was US$ 73 billion in 2021. The global mobile gaming market is forecast to grow to US$ 218 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing deployment of smartphones and the growing trend of gaming technologies are forecast to fuel the growth of the global mobile gaming market during the forecast period.

Mobile gaming market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing use of innovative platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

The wide range of gaming options is forecast to benefit the overall mobile gaming market.

The growing popularity of location-based games, cloud gaming, blockchain-based game, and AR/VR-enabled mobile games are forecast to surge the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing urban population and rising disposable income are likely to benefit the overall mobile gaming industry.

Technology advancements such as augmented reality and 5G Advertising videos are projected to improve quality and engagement. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the mobile gaming market.

Casual games, such as CandyCrush are gaining rapid popularity across the globe. The success of the casual game ‘Among Us’ can be attributed to key influencers adopting the game on gaming TV channels. Thus, it will surge the growth of the global mobile gaming market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden COVID-19 outbreak has had a mild impact on the mobile gaming market. Due to the pandemic, the demand for mobile phones decreased drastically. As a result, it hampered market growth. On the contrary, people began spending more time playing games. Thus, it significantly fueled the growth of the global mobile gaming market. Due to remote learning, children increased playing games. Thus, it was beneficial for the global mobile gaming market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific mobile gaming market is forecast to dominate the global mobile gaming market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising demand for excellent online mobile games, particularly in emerging economies. In addition, the presence of prominent industry players will contribute to the growth of the global mobile gaming market. Growing disposable income and rising urbanization will also benefit the regional market.

Competitors in the Market

Pokémon Go

Tencent

Supercell

PUBG

Candy crush saga King

Ludo king

Aniplex

Honor of king

Fornite

Roblox

Toon blast

Clash of clans

Clash royal

Marvel contest of champions

Slotomania

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global mobile gaming market segmentation focuses on Type, Platform, Subscription, and Region.

Based on the type, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into –

Adventure

Racing

Casino

Educational

Action

Sports

Strategy

Others

Based on the platform, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into–

Android

iOS

Others

Based onthe subscription, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into-

Free

Premium

Based onthe region, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

