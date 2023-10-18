Mounted Bearing Market Size, Share, Growth 2023 to 2032 | Industry Research Report

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Mounted Bearing. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Mounted Bearing study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Mounted Bearing.

The global mounted bearing market size was US$ 5.84 billion in 2021. The global mounted bearing market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.19 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growth of the food & beverage industry will contribute to the growth of the global mounted bearing market. The growing number of food processing companies will offer ample growth opportunities for the mounted bearing market.

The growing mining and construction industry will boost the growth of the global mounted bearings market during the study period.

The rapidly growing industrialization, majorly in developing economies, is forecast to surge the demand for new machinery. Mounted bearings are widely used in material handling equipment such as conveyors, sorters, and stackers to reduce radial and axial stresses on rotating parts. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global mounted bearing market.

The global mounted bearing market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing customer preference for light, fuel-efficient automobiles.

The rising demand for specialized bearings for cost optimization will offer ample growth opportunities for the global mounted bearing market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global mounted bearing market witnessed a major negative impact due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the government and other local authorities have imposed a complete lockdown, which impacted the supply chain. The industrialization has been highly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the shortage of workforce restricted the growth of the manufacturing sector. As a result, the pandemic created a downfall in the global mounted bearing market.

Regional Analysis

The global mounted bearing market will witness the highest growth rate in North America. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing construction and mining industry. In addition, the growing end-use industries such as aircraft, wind, manufacturing, and railways will surge the growth of the market. The global mounted bearing market will witness ample growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific due to increasing urbanization and rising disposable income of the population.

Competitors in the Market

SKF AB

Schaeffer

C&U Bearings

Rexnord

NTN

NSK

Timken

ABB

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global mounted bearing market segmentation focuses on Product, Housing, Equipment, Material, Vehicle, End-Use Industries, Sales Channel, and Region.

By Product Type

Ball Bearing

Roller Bearing

Spherical

Cylindrical

Tapered

Others

By Housing Type

Plummer Block

Flanged Block

Take-up Block

Others

By Equipment Type

Ball Mill Drivers

Fans & Blowers

Gearbox & Transmission

Conveyors

Crushers

Mixer Drivers

Others

By Material

Chrome Steel

Stainless Steel

Carbon Alloy Steel

Plastic & Non-Metallic Material

Babbitt Material

Cast Iron

Aluminum Alloys

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By End-Use Industries

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Farm & Fish

Construction & Mining

Automotive

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Energy

General Industrial & Machinery

Other Transportation

Pulp & Paper

Others

By Sales Channel

OEM Market

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

