India Frozen Food Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2032

Report Ocean has released a comprehensive “Global India Frozen Food Market” report, offering an extensive analysis of the product and service industry. This report delves into both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031, making it an essential resource for businesses seeking effective strategies for the coming years. It provides valuable insights into organizational performance and the market’s overall condition in the preceding year.

India Frozen Food Market Set to Experience an 18.4% CAGR by 2028

The India frozen food market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with a notable CAGR of 18.4%, driven by the fast-paced lives of the working class and increased consumer spending on shelf-stable meals.

In 2021, the India frozen food market was valued at USD 1.1 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 18.4%, resulting in revenues of approximately USD 3.4 billion by 2028. The market’s rapid growth is attributed to the busy lifestyles of the working population and the increased consumer expenditure on ambient (shelf-stable) meals. Frozen food has gained popularity among millennial consumers due to its convenience. Additionally, fast-food restaurants (such as KFC, Domino’s, and Subway), bars, motels, and hospital canteens have increased their use of frozen foods to maintain cost-effective and timely meal preparation. However, consumer preferences for fresh and organic food products may pose a significant challenge to market growth.

Expanding Range of New Product Launches Creates Growth Opportunities

The growing demand for frozen food in the Indian market presents lucrative growth opportunities for the India frozen food market. In response to this demand, various food giants and small companies are introducing new products to capture consumer share and boost their revenues. For example, the Indian conglomerate ITC has recently ventured into the frozen food segment under the ITC Master Chef brand, offering products such as frozen snacks, fruits, and vegetables. This move is expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Focus on Advancements in the Cold Chain Industry Drives Market Growth

The cold chain industry is continuously evolving with technological advancements, including new temperature-controlled packaging options. Market participants are actively investing in new technologies to extend the shelf life of chilled or frozen dough, frozen meat and vegetables, and partially or fully cooked products. These developments are driven by rising customer expectations and demand for frozen goods.

India Frozen Food Market – Distribution Channels

The India frozen food market is divided into offline and online distribution channels. The offline distribution channel holds the largest market share, benefitting from the availability of ideal freezing and temperature-controlled facilities in convenience stores and supermarkets. The online segment, however, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by national lockdowns imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift toward online shopping due to health and safety concerns.

India Frozen Food Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India frozen food market is categorized into North India, South India, East India, and West India. South India dominates the frozen food market in India, primarily due to a strong working-class population in major urban centers like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. West India also holds a significant share, driven by the substantial working-class population in regions such as Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Frozen Food Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the demand for frozen foods. Frozen meals became the most practical and cost-effective option for families during lockdowns. With a longer shelf life compared to fresh foods, frozen foods allowed consumers to reduce their trips to the store and minimize the risk of virus exposure. The availability of frozen foods through online channels, coupled with shortages in traditional retailers during lockdowns, played a key role in driving market growth during this period.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the India frozen food market are Bikaji, Capricorn Food Products India, Chevon, Iscon Balaji Foods, Kohinoor Foods, Kuppies, Mccain, Meatzza, Nutritotal India, Top Fresh International, and other prominent players.

The India frozen food market is fragmented but has a limited number of industry participants. Therefore, it holds huge growth opportunities for new entrants. The companies constantly launch new products to cater to the needs and tastes of diverse consumer groups of the country. They significantly focus on improving their distribution channel and invest in advertising and marketing to boost their product penetration. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product Type

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Meat & Poultry

Frozen Seafood

Frozen Vegetables & Fruits

Frozen & Refrigerated Soups

Frozen Potatoes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline Channel

Online Channel

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

