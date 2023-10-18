India Furniture Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2032

Report Ocean has released a comprehensive “Global India Furniture Market” report, providing a detailed analysis of the product and service industry. This report not only examines historical trends but also offers insights into future prospects from 2023 to 2031, making it an invaluable resource for businesses seeking to develop effective strategies for the years ahead. It provides a wealth of information on organizational performance and the state of the market in the preceding year.

India Furniture Market Poised to Reach USD 35.9 Billion by 2028

The India furniture market is on a growth trajectory, with a projected CAGR of 6.40%, expected to reach USD 35.9 billion by the end of 2028. This growth is driven by increasing consumer disposable income, rising expenditure on home decor, and developments in the hospitality sector, including the construction of airports, hotels, restaurants, and more.

In 2021, the India furniture market was valued at USD 23.3 billion. It is set to experience significant growth, with revenues projected to reach USD 35.9 billion by 2028, driven by a CAGR of 6.40%. The market’s expansion is likely to continue over the forecast period due to the growth in consumer disposable income and increased spending on home decor. Furthermore, the ongoing development of various residential, industrial, and commercial facilities due to infrastructure projects is anticipated to boost market growth. However, the presence of a significant unorganized sector may pose a challenge to the India furniture market’s growth.

Rising Demand from the Hospitality Sector Propels Market Growth

The hospitality sector is driving significant demand for furniture, thanks to increased investments in infrastructure development and a flourishing tourism industry. The development of commercial centers, hotels, cafes, sports facilities, shopping malls, and more is on the rise, leading to a surge in demand for various types of furniture such as sofas, chairs, and beds. This is expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

IoT Integration Boosts India Furniture Market Growth

Furniture manufacturers are integrating advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) into their products to gain a competitive edge in the market. IoT enables them to upload and edit designs, monitor performance and maintenance, and more. Manufacturers are also embedding sensors in essential furniture items such as dining room chairs and shelving units, making them smart and contributing to the growth of smart homes. This integration of IoT is expected to become a major driving factor for the India furniture market in the forecast period.

India Furniture Market – Distribution Channels

The India furniture market encompasses distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online platforms, and others. The specialty store segment holds the largest market share due to the availability of a wide range of furniture under one roof. However, the online store segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as many furniture companies are launching websites and selling their products through popular consumer goods platforms like Pepperfry, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and more, targeting younger and working consumers.

India Furniture Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India furniture market is divided into North India, South India, East India, and West India. West India leads the market, driven by increasing property sales. States in the western region, especially Maharashtra, including cities like Mumbai and Pune, have witnessed a surge in property sales due to the growing working-class population. North India also holds a substantial market share, thanks to the high purchasing power of consumers in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Furniture Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the India furniture market. Lockdowns and healthcare sector burdens led to disruptions in production and supply. Business centers, hotels, and restaurants were also closed due to lockdowns, resulting in a sharp decline in furniture demand. The market is expected to experience slow growth in the coming years due to the pandemic’s negative effect on consumer economic stability.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the India furniture market are Godrej Interio, Nilkamal Furniture, Zuari Furniture, Wipro Furniture, Durian, Hulsta, Usha Lexus Furniture, Ikea, Damro, Evok, and other prominent players.

The India furniture market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry participants. The unorganized sector is highly dominant in this region. The companies launch new designs to attract customers and offer to customize designs to suit their needs. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastics

Others

By Type

Home Furniture

Office Furniture

Hospitality Furniture

Others Furniture

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online

Others

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Methodology

Market Overview

Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

Regional Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region

Product/Service Analysis

Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service

End-User Analysis

End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User

Industry Structure

Key Findings and Recommendations

Conclusion

