Chocolate Market, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2032

The latest “Global Chocolate Market” report from Report Ocean offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry. It not only delves into historical patterns but also provides insights into future prospects from 2023 to 2031, making it an invaluable resource for businesses seeking to develop effective strategies for the years ahead. The report covers organizational performance and the state of the market in the previous year.

Global Chocolate Market Poised to Reach USD 192 Billion by 2028

The global chocolate market is experiencing remarkable growth and is projected to reach a staggering USD 192.6 billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70%. In 2021, the market was valued at USD 140.4 billion. This rapid growth is attributed to the increasing disposable income of consumers, a rising working population, and evolving consumer preferences. Changes in consumer preferences are boosting sales of seasonal and premium chocolates during festive seasons, replacing traditional sweets and contributing to the global chocolate market’s growth. However, supply chain fluctuations for raw materials pose a significant challenge to market growth.

Launch of New Products by Chocolate Brands Creates Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Chocolate brands are continuously introducing new products to cater to changing consumption patterns and reach consumers of different age groups. Product launches during festivities and regional holidays serve as a marketing strategy to boost sales. For example, Nestle recently announced the launch of new chocolate products, including KitKat Bites, KitKat Chunky Lotus Biscoff, Aero Melts, in the UK market, available through convenience stores. These launches drive growth in the global chocolate market.

Increasing Cocoa Production Worldwide Drives Growth

With the global expansion of chocolate production, the demand for cocoa production is also on the rise. Leading cocoa-producing regions such as Africa, Europe, and Asia are making significant investments to increase cocoa yield. According to the International Cocoa Organization, global cocoa production is expected to increase by 10% in the next decade, reaching approximately 4,700,000 tonnes in 2022-2023.

Global Chocolate Market – Distribution Channels

The global chocolate market is divided into retail stores and specialty retailers, as well as online distributors. Convenience stores are the largest segment, followed by supermarkets and hypermarkets, due to the availability of various types of chocolates and brands under one roof. However, the retail store segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, thanks to the number of retail stores under single-person ownership in various economies.

Global Chocolate Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, North America dominates the global chocolate market, while Europe also holds a substantial share. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing purchasing power of consumers.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Chocolate Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global chocolate market. While chocolate demand increased globally due to rising health consciousness, pandemic-related restrictions affected the production side of the industry. Cocoa production, primarily in Africa, was hindered due to restrictions on imports and exports. Furthermore, the demand for premium chocolates, which rely heavily on industries such as travel (airports and hotels) and specialty boutiques, was also hampered, obstructing overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global chocolate market are Mondelez International, Nestl SA, Ferrero SpA, Mars, Incorporated, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., The Hershey Company, Meiji Co Ltd, Lindt & Sprngli, Surya Food & Agro Ltd., ITC Limited, August Storck KG, Barry Callebaut, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., and Lotus Chocolate Company Limited, and other prominent players.

The market is fragmented with the presence of several chocolate manufacturers and suppliers. However, multinational players such as Modelez, Nestle, Hersheys, etc., dominate a major share in the market. The companies constantly launch new products with attractive packaging to lure customers and significantly invest in advertising and marketing to boost their sales. It also adopts competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., which are also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Milk Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

White Chocolate

By Category

Molded

Countlines

Pouches & Bags

Boxed

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Specialty Retailers

Online Distributors

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

