Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Size Upcoming Innovations, Companies And Forecast 2023-2031

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Information: Information by Type (Neutral and Acidic), Application (Food Industry and Laboratory Research) and Region (North America, Europe, China and Japan) – Forecast till 2025

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Information: Information by Type (Neutral and Acidic), Application (Food Industry and Laboratory Research) and Region (North America, Europe, China and Japan) – Forecast till 2025

What is Human Milk Oligosaccharides?

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) are a complex group of carbohydrates naturally present in human breast milk. They are the third most abundant solid component in breast milk after lactose and lipids. HMOs serve as a vital source of nutrition for newborns, although they are not digestible by the infant. Instead, they play a crucial role in shaping the infant’s developing immune system and supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. HMOs are believed to provide protection against pathogens, promote a healthy microbiome, and contribute to overall infant health, making them an essential component of breast milk. What factors contributed to the growth of the European market for human milk oligosaccharides, as mentioned in the paragraph? The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 27.06% During the Assessment Period with a Market Value of USD 110.03 Million in 2018. In the year 2018 due to the high consumption of infant formula in the region North America accounted for the largest share of the global human milk oligosaccharides market. In the year 2018, the second-largest revenue share of the global market was of Europe. As per the 2017 report published by UNICEF, the UK has one of the lowest rates of breastfeeding in the world, with just 34% of babies receiving breast milk at six months of age.Therefore, the key factors inducing the progress of the European market are the low rates of breastfeeding and increasing EU consents for newly launched HMO-based products. due to the decline in infant population; the Japanese market accounted for a share of 3.26% in 2018 and hence, it held the smallest share of the global human milk oligosaccharides market

Major Players

The key players in the Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Dextra Laboratories Limited (UK)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Glycom (Denmark)

Glycosyn LLC (US)

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany)

Medolac Laboratories (US)

Nestle Health Science (Switzerland)

ZuChem (US)

Abbott (US)

Elicityl S.A. (France)

Inbiose NV (Belgium)

Market Analysis

This in-depth analysis examines the impact of COVID-19 on the global market from both a global and regional perspective.

