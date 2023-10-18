Energy Drink Market Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2032

The latest “Global Energy Drink Market” report from Report Ocean provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry. It examines historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031, offering valuable insights for businesses seeking effective strategies for the years ahead. The report covers organizational performance and the market’s state in the previous year.

Energy Drink Market Set to Exceed USD 109 Billion by 2028

The energy drink market is experiencing rapid growth and is projected to surpass USD 109.9 billion by 2028, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20%. In 2021, the market was valued at USD 63.6 billion. This robust growth can be attributed to increased health consciousness among consumers, a shift from soft drinks and alcoholic beverages, a surge in product launches featuring different flavors and ranges, and increased availability through both online and offline stores. However, concerns regarding the adverse health effects of excessive energy drink consumption pose a significant challenge to market growth.

Rapid Launches of New Products Drive Energy Drink Market Growth

As demand for energy drinks continues to rise, companies are continuously introducing new products to attract consumers and boost sales. They are diversifying their product offerings with different flavors and ingredients to cater to various consumer tastes. For example, PepsiCo’s energy drink brand, Rockstar, has launched Rockstar Unplugged, which contains ingredients such as hemp seed oil, B vitamins, spearmint, lemon balm, and more. Companies are also optimizing their distribution systems to expand product reach in new and potential markets, contributing to overall market growth.

Growing Demand from On-Trade Channels Propels Energy Drink Market Growth

Energy drinks are in high demand from on-trade channels, including bars, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, and more. The increasing number of such establishments is driven by rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. Moreover, thriving tourism in various parts of the world is leading to more on-trade channels, further boosting the demand for energy drinks in the forecast period.

Energy Drink Market – Distribution Channels

The distribution channels for energy drinks encompass supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others. Convenience stores represent the largest market share due to the wide range of products from different brands and flavors available in one location. Consumers often purchase energy drinks in bulk from these stores for events. Supermarkets/hypermarkets also hold a significant market share.

Energy Drink Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, North America dominates the energy drink market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by its high population and diverse consumer preferences. Asian countries have varying taste preferences, leading companies to launch different types of energy drinks to cater to regional consumers, significantly influencing market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Energy Drink Market

The energy drink market experienced significant growth in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic negatively impacted people’s physical and mental health, with fitness clubs and gyms closed and many individuals forced to work from home during quarantine periods. These factors led to severe burnout and lethargy. As a result, consumers focused more on their health and sought healthy consumption options, driving increased demand for energy drinks during the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the energy drink market are Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Limited, PepsiCo Inc. AriZona Beverages USA, Monster Energy, Living Essentials LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, Campbell Soup Company, National Beverage Corp., Amway Corp., Xyience Energy, Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Metta Beverage Corp., National Beverage Corp., Suntory Holdings Limited, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and other prominent players.

The energy drink market is highly competitive with the presence of several global and regional market players. The companies constantly launch new products with different flavors and additives to suit consumers tastes and preferences. They also focus on improving their supply chain and launching their products in new markets to boost their sales and revenue. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Non-alcoholic

Alcoholic

By Packaging

Cartons

Bottles

Cans

others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Online

Specialty store

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

